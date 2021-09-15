Trending Tags

The Final Disney Stores In Canada Are Closing Down & You Only Have Days Left To Visit

"Now it's time to say goodbye..." 😢

Valentin Martynov | Dreamstime, Ritu Jethani | Dreamstime

It's time to say goodbye, folks. Canada's remaining Disney Store locations are closing down permanently this week, which means Mickey-lovers only have days left to visit the stores for one last time.

The final few stores, all located in Ontario, are set to close before the end of next week.

Per the company's website, the Vaughan Mills store will be closed by Wednesday, September 15. Stores located in the Toronto Eaton Centre and Scarborough Town Centre are expected to close their doors "on or before" September 22.

In July, the company revealed on its website that it would be closing all of its remaining physical stores before fall begins. Shop closures began that month, with all locations across B.C., Alberta and Manitoba closing by the end of August.

It's part of a worldwide plan to shift focus to its e-commerce business while reducing its brick-and-mortar footprint in Canada, the U.S., the U.K. and more.

Disney fans and former staff members have been taking to social media to express their heartbreak over the store closures.

One ex-employee wrote, "A week ago today was my last day as a cast member. My heart breaks as this journey comes to an end, but I know deep down there is still magic in me and I will take that wherever I go."

A heartbroken shopper shared this message on Instagram, "It's been a hard realization that the Disney Store closed earlier this week." They added, "It might sound silly to grieve a store, but like I mentioned, our store was more than a store. So thank you again to all the Cast Members for everything. I hope nothing but the best for the future, and it's not good bye, but 'See ya real soon!'"

Dashcam Captures Toronto Woman's Disturbing Racist Encounter With An Angry Driver

A man can be seen yelling racial slurs and spitting at a woman.

Michelle Kyi | YouTube, Michelle Kyi | YouTube

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

A Toronto woman has posted dashcam footage of her racist encounter with an angry driver to YouTube, and she told Narcity she plans to press charges.

Toronto's Homeless Community & Encampment Supporters Protest Charges Laid By TPS

Police arrested three people today.

Lance McMillan | Narcity

This morning, the Encampment Support Network Toronto (ESNTO) held a press conference outside Mayor John Tory's condo in support of "the 50+ encampment residents & defenders ticketed/charged for standing up against the City's brutal evictions," they said on Twitter.

On September 14, ESNTO informed their followers on Twitter to come down to Mayor Tory's condo on the morning of September 16. According to a news release issued on September 16, Toronto Police arrested three people today, and eight more are wanted for the protests against the clearing of the homeless encampment at Lamport Stadium back in July.

The Details Of Saskatchewan's Vaccine Passport Just Dropped & Here's Where You'll Need It

Be sure you're in the know!

Government of Saskatchewan | Facebook, Scott Prokop | Dreamstime

The details of Saskatchewan's vaccine passport are officially here after being teased just hours earlier by the province's premier.

During a press conference Thursday, September 16, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe announced that the province's vaccine passport is set to launch on October 1, following a rise in COVID-19 case counts and hospitalizations.

