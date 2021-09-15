The Final Disney Stores In Canada Are Closing Down & You Only Have Days Left To Visit
"Now it's time to say goodbye..." 😢
It's time to say goodbye, folks. Canada's remaining Disney Store locations are closing down permanently this week, which means Mickey-lovers only have days left to visit the stores for one last time.
The final few stores, all located in Ontario, are set to close before the end of next week.
Per the company's website, the Vaughan Mills store will be closed by Wednesday, September 15. Stores located in the Toronto Eaton Centre and Scarborough Town Centre are expected to close their doors "on or before" September 22.
In July, the company revealed on its website that it would be closing all of its remaining physical stores before fall begins. Shop closures began that month, with all locations across B.C., Alberta and Manitoba closing by the end of August.
It's part of a worldwide plan to shift focus to its e-commerce business while reducing its brick-and-mortar footprint in Canada, the U.S., the U.K. and more.
Disney fans and former staff members have been taking to social media to express their heartbreak over the store closures.
One ex-employee wrote, "A week ago today was my last day as a cast member. My heart breaks as this journey comes to an end, but I know deep down there is still magic in me and I will take that wherever I go."
A heartbroken shopper shared this message on Instagram, "It's been a hard realization that the Disney Store closed earlier this week." They added, "It might sound silly to grieve a store, but like I mentioned, our store was more than a store. So thank you again to all the Cast Members for everything. I hope nothing but the best for the future, and it's not good bye, but 'See ya real soon!'"