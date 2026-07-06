The Latest from the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Canada

The Latest from the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Canada
The Latest from the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Canada
United States' Folarin Balogun (20) and United States' Christian Pulisic (10) stand by after Balogun received a red card during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between the United States and Bosnia in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
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The latest from the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Canada. All times are Eastern:

12:15 p.m.

Canada's World Cup run ended with a 3-0 loss to Morocco in Saturday's round-of-16 match in Houston, but there's still one more tournament game to be played on Canadian soil. Colombia meets Switzerland on Tuesday at BC Place in Vancouver, marking the Swiss team's third straight match at the venue. Switzerland beat Canada 2-1 there in Group B play, then defeated Algeria 2-0 in the round of 32. Colombia advanced with a 1-0 win over Ghana on Friday in Kansas City.

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12 p.m.

U.S. President Donald Trump says he asked FIFA to review Folarin Balogun's red card but did not push for a specific outcome. Trump called the decision "horrible" and said he only requested a review after learning the U.S. forward faced an automatic one-game suspension. FIFA later lifted the ban, clearing Balogun to face Belgium in today's round-of-16 match.

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10:30 a.m. 

FIFA is under fire after allowing U.S. forward Folarin Balogun to play against Belgium despite receiving a red card in his previous match. The decision came after U.S. President Donald Trump urged FIFA president Gianni Infantino to overturn the suspension. Belgium has appealed the ruling, while UEFA called it "unprecedented, incomprehensible and unjustifiable."

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10:30 a.m.

Today's FIFA World Cup action features the final two round-of-16 matches. Portugal faces Spain at 3 p.m. in Arlington, Texas, before the United States takes on Belgium at 8 p.m. in Seattle with a berth in the quarterfinals at stake. U.S. striker Folarin Balogun is available after FIFA lifted his one-game suspension following a red card in the group stage.

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This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 6, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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The Latest from the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Canada

The Latest from the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Canada

The Latest from the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Canada

The Latest from the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Canada

The Latest from the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Canada

The Latest from the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Canada

The Latest from the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Canada

The Latest from the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Canada

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