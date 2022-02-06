The NDP Wants Canada To Ban Hate Symbols & Guilty People Could Go To Prison For Years
A new bill calls for a ban on hateful flags, uniforms, symbols and emblems.👇
The NDP is making moves to ban hateful symbols, emblems and flags in Canada, as it says they "continue to this day to be used to promote or incite hatred and violence."
On February 3, Bill C-229 was tabled by NDP MP Peter Julian. It calls for an amendment to Section 319 of the Criminal Code, which already bans "public incitement of hatred" and "wilful promotion of hatred."
The bill says the update would "broaden the provisions relating to hate propaganda by making it an offence to publicly display visual representations that promote or incite hatred or violence against an identifiable group."
The proposed change would apply to symbols, emblems, flags and uniforms that can be used to promote violence or hatred against particular groups.
According to the bill, it is "in the interest of all Canadians" to prevent the display or sale of symbols or emblems such as the Nazi swastika and the Ku Klux Klan’s insignia, flags such as the standards of Germany between the years 1933 to 1945 and those of the Confederate States of America between the years 1861 to 1865."
It also calls-out uniforms like hooded robes and Confederate States of America military dress.
Speaking about Bill C-229 during CTV's Question Period, per CTV News, Julian said, "It’s very clear what [these symbols] stand for and it’s very clear they should not have any place in Canada."
"That’s why we’re limiting this to a very specific set of symbols,” he said, adding that certain emblems are appearing in public more frequently in Canada, most recently at the Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa.
"Hate is being emboldened ... hate is very much like a fire. Once it’s allowed to take hold, it spreads and it starts consuming everything,” Julian continued.
If the legislation is passed, those who are found guilty of contravening the law could face a prison sentence of up to two years.
A petition calling for hate symbols on the NDP website says that, "Swastikas and confederate flags should never be tolerated."
It adds, "Recent events in Ottawa highlight the urgent need for action — to make sure hate is not normalized or tolerated in any way."
Last week, Ontario Premier Doug Ford described feeling "extremely disturbed" by hate symbols on display during the Freedom Convoy protests in the province, while Ottawa Police urged locals to report any "hate motivated incidents" during the ongoing demonstrations.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.