The Ultimate Gift Guide For Everyone On Your List Including Yourself
Gifts that check all the boxes: affordable, thoughtful and useful
The holiday season is just around the corner, and it's time to spread some festive cheer with the perfect presents. Shoppers Drug Mart's got you covered with their Ultimate Gift Guide, featuring a delightful array of options to make your holiday shopping a breeze. Whether you're hunting for online exclusives, core gifts, beauty treats, or tech wonders, they've scoured the market to bring you the best.
And here's a little 'holiday math' for you – every time you spend, you earn points, so in the grand scheme of things, you're saving overall. It's like a gift to your wallet!
Gift Sets
Courtesy of Shoppers Drug Mart
Price: $128
PC Optimum Points: 1,920
Details: Wake up and dazzle the world with your radiant complexion! Drunk Elephant's Day Dazzle: The Morning Kit is your daily dose of freshness, vitality, and luminosity. Make every morning a celebration of beautiful, glowing skin.
Fragrances
Courtesy of Shoppers Drug Mart
Price: $300
PC Optimum Points: 4,500
Details: Dior Sauvage is more than a scent; it's an invitation to embark on a journey, a sensory exploration, and a celebration of the wild, the mysterious, and the captivating. Immerse yourself in this aromatic adventure and experience the allure of unspoiled, expansive landscapes.
Dyson
Courtesy of Shoppers Drug Mart
Price: $579.99
PC Optimum Points: 8,685
Details: The Dyson Supersonic™ hair dryer's powerful digital motor, combined with Air Multiplier™ technology, ensures fast and precise drying while preventing heat damage. This set includes multiple attachments and an elegant presentation case for versatile and stylish hair care.
Electronics
Courtesy of Shoppers Drug Mart
Price: $239.99
PC Optimum Points: 3,585
Details: Meet the Kobo Libra 2 – a sleek, feature-packed e-reader with 32GB of storage. Its ergonomic design and page turn buttons make reading a breeze, whether you're cooking, sipping coffee, or caring for a little one.
Online Exclusives & Home Appliances
Courtesy of Shoppers Drug Mart
Price: $139.99
PC Optimum Points: 2,085
Details: This Shark cord-free handheld vacuum has an unmatched power and lightweight design. Easily handles everyday messes with a detachable dust cup and filter housing for effortless maintenance.
Gifts for them, gifts for you – that's the motto of this holiday season. In all the hustle and bustle, don't forget to treat yourself to a little something special. The holiday season can be a whirlwind of activity, so why not indulge in a bit of self-gifting? After all, you deserve it!