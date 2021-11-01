Trending Tags

greece vegan restaurants

The World's Best Vegan Restaurant Is In Greece & Here's What It's Like To Eat There

They've got "the most amazing vegan gyro there ever was."

The World's Best Vegan Restaurant Is In Greece & Here's What It's Like To Eat There
@julie_nyu | Instagram, @theplantroute | Instagram

No one does gyros like the Greeks — and that includes vegan gyros, too.

The absolute best vegan restaurant in the world is a little spot called Vegan Beat in Athens, according to Tripadvisor's 2021 Traveler's Choice Awards.

Vegan Beat topped Tripadvisor's annual best of the best awards after racking up a ton of rave reviews for its extra-healthy take on the Mediterranean diet.

The restaurant makes an incredible mushroom gyro that will put any meat-based equivalent to shame, according to one of the many glowing reviews on Tripadvisor.

And while many places will simply do fries, the folks at Vegan Beat take it up a notch with a super crispy spiral potato covered in spices.

They've also got a low-key amazing lemonade and super-friendly staff.

Visitors say there's not much room to eat inside the restaurant but it's the perfect grab-and-go meal if you're a tourist in the city.

It might be a bit late to celebrate World Vegan Day with a quick flight to Athens, but there are a bunch of other incredible vegan restaurants on Tripadvisor's global list.

Here's the full list:

  1. Vegan Beat - Athens, Greece
  2. Blu Bar - Barcelona, Spain
  3. Cosmic Kitchen - Plymouth, U.K.
  4. Scoop 'n Dough - Lisbon, Portugal
  5. Twelve Eatery - Bournemouth, U.K.
  6. EFE Macrobiotic World - Rawai, Thailand
  7. Alquimia - Campos do Jordao, Brazil
  8. Arte Sano - Holbox Island, Mexico
  9. Kunda Cafe - Chiang Rai, Thailand
  10. Hum Vegetarian Cafe & Restaurant - Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
  11. Ark - Copenhagen, Denmark
  12. Green Point - Cusco, Peru
  13. Souls - Copenhagen, Denmark
  14. Chia Vegan Kitchen - Cusco, Peru
  15. To Marouli - Rhodes Town, Greece
  16. La Bruja - Antigua, Guatemala
  17. Moksa Ubud Plant-based Cuisine & Permaculture Garden - Ubud, Indonesia
  18. Cavo Bistrot - Cagliari, Italy
  19. Full Bloom Vegan - Miami Beach, Florida
  20. Vegan Zone Hoi An - Hoi An, Vietnam

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

