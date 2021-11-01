The World's Best Vegan Restaurant Is In Greece & Here's What It's Like To Eat There
They've got "the most amazing vegan gyro there ever was."
No one does gyros like the Greeks — and that includes vegan gyros, too.
The absolute best vegan restaurant in the world is a little spot called Vegan Beat in Athens, according to Tripadvisor's 2021 Traveler's Choice Awards.
Vegan Beat topped Tripadvisor's annual best of the best awards after racking up a ton of rave reviews for its extra-healthy take on the Mediterranean diet.
The restaurant makes an incredible mushroom gyro that will put any meat-based equivalent to shame, according to one of the many glowing reviews on Tripadvisor.
And while many places will simply do fries, the folks at Vegan Beat take it up a notch with a super crispy spiral potato covered in spices.
They've also got a low-key amazing lemonade and super-friendly staff.
Visitors say there's not much room to eat inside the restaurant but it's the perfect grab-and-go meal if you're a tourist in the city.
It might be a bit late to celebrate World Vegan Day with a quick flight to Athens, but there are a bunch of other incredible vegan restaurants on Tripadvisor's global list.
Here's the full list:
- Vegan Beat - Athens, Greece
- Blu Bar - Barcelona, Spain
- Cosmic Kitchen - Plymouth, U.K.
- Scoop 'n Dough - Lisbon, Portugal
- Twelve Eatery - Bournemouth, U.K.
- EFE Macrobiotic World - Rawai, Thailand
- Alquimia - Campos do Jordao, Brazil
- Arte Sano - Holbox Island, Mexico
- Kunda Cafe - Chiang Rai, Thailand
- Hum Vegetarian Cafe & Restaurant - Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
- Ark - Copenhagen, Denmark
- Green Point - Cusco, Peru
- Souls - Copenhagen, Denmark
- Chia Vegan Kitchen - Cusco, Peru
- To Marouli - Rhodes Town, Greece
- La Bruja - Antigua, Guatemala
- Moksa Ubud Plant-based Cuisine & Permaculture Garden - Ubud, Indonesia
- Cavo Bistrot - Cagliari, Italy
- Full Bloom Vegan - Miami Beach, Florida
- Vegan Zone Hoi An - Hoi An, Vietnam
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.