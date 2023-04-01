cineplex

These 14 Movies Are Coming To Cineplex In April & There's Something For Everyone (TRAILERS)

Movies for horror heads, action buffs and the whole family! 🍿

Mario in 'The Super Mario Bros'. Movie. Right: Nicolas Cage in 'Renfield'.

Cineplex may be your go-to place for dates, nights out alone or even just to experience art, and it looks like April will be no different.

The theatre company has just released its lineup for April and there's something for moviegoers of all kinds.

From biopics and historical flicks to horror movies that will surely make your skin crawl, there's a lot to unpack.

So, here are the movies that are showing at Cineplex Canada this April.

However, be sure to check your local Cineplex for more specific showings!

Air

Opening: April 5

This biopic, starring Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, shows us the story behind the guys who created the Air Jordan.

While that might sound like a niche proposition, the movie looks like it will be a fun era-piece as well as an engaging time.

It's even directed by Affleck himself!

Find out more

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Opening: April 5

Video game fans have been waiting decades to see another big-screen depiction of everyone's favourite plumber.

And this version features Chris Pratt, Ana-Taylor Joy, Jack Black, Charlie Day and many more.

A perfect movie to bring the whole family along so you can watch Mario, Luigi, Peach and the whole gang on a big adventure.

Find out more

Simulant

Opening: April 7

This Canadian-produced movie seems like a pertinent flick to enjoy in this ever-changing technological world.

This movie features a robotic figure that tries to win the heart of a widow. It's sure to make you ask a ton of questions about what it means to be human and what it means to love.

Find out more

Mafia Mamma

Opening: April 14

Who doesn't love Toni Collete? And in this movie, she's bound to shine.

This movie follows a suburban mom who finds herself the head of a mafia crime family after the death of her grandfather.

This action comedy is bound to bring on some laughs as well as some cool, crime-inflected action.

Find out more

The Pope's Exorcist

Opening: April 14

Starring Russell Crowe, this horror movie taps into delves into exorcisms.

This movie isn't fully fictional though. Apparently, it's based on real-life files from The Vatican, which just adds to the creepiness.

Find out more

Renfield

Opening: April 14

Speaking of creepy, there's a new movie about Dracula and his familiar (servant) Renfield starring Nicolas Cage and Nicholas Hoult.

This horror comedy follows Hoult as he tries to leave his job working for the vampire, played by Cage, and settle down with a new flame in New Orleans.

You can only imagine how that goes!

Find out more

How To Blow Up A Pipeline

Opening: April 14

If you like movies like Ocean's Eleven, you'll love this one.

This movie follows a group of eco-activists as they meticulously plan and then execute a mission to, just as the title says, blow up a pipeline.

Based on a non-fiction book of the same name, it'll be a tense, pulse-pounding ride for sure.

Find out more

Evil Dead Rise

Opening: April 21

A new addition to the classic Evil Dead horror franchise!

This sequel follows two sisters reuniting, but things get dicey when demonic possessions start happening.

Anyone who's seen an Evil Dead movie will tell you that this movie is going to be a horrific gore-fest that will make you squirm in your seat.

Find out more

Beau Is Afraid

Opening: April 21

The latest movie by Hereditary and Midsommar director Ari Aster, this "nightmare comedy" is going to be a heck of a ride.

It stars Joaquin Phoenix as the titular Beau on a journey home after the death of his mother. The trailer makes it looks like it's going to be absolutely bonkers, funny and maybe a little bit off-putting.

Find out more

Chevalier

Opening: April 21

This historical film is about the real-life musician and composer Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges, a Black man living in the 18th century.

The character, played by Kelvin Harrison Jr., rises the ranks of French society, while also dealing with racism and prejudice.

In this movie, you get to follow this amazing journey and, of course, hear some amazing music.

Find out more

Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World

Opening: April 28

You don't have to be a fan of boxing to enjoy this movie!

The movie follows the life of George Foreman on his journey to becoming the World Heavyweight Boxing Champion.

Played by Khris Davis, you get to follow his rise from humble beginnings to the highest heights of athletics.

Tearjerker? Maybe.

Find out more

Polite Society

Opening: April 28

Bollywood meats kung-fu in this new action movie coming to theatres.

This movie follows a stunt-obsessed woman as she finds out that her sister is marrying a man who she suspects might not have the best intentions.

What does she do with this hunch? Well try and break up the wedding of course!

This flick is bound to be fun, action-packed and a wild ride all rolled into one.

Find out more

Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret

Opening: April 28

Judy Blume's novel of the same name was published back in 1970, and this modern telling looks like it will capture the vibe of the novel.

The movie has Rachel McAdams, Ben Safdie and Kathy Bates, and Abby Ryder Fortson as the 11-year-old Margaret.

A wonderful-looking coming-of-age movie that just about anyone will be able to relate to.

Find out more

Sisu

Opening: April 28

And if you're looking for some good old-fashioned action and violence, this might be the movie for you.

This one is about a miner in the Finnish Lapland during World War 2 who stumbles upon some gold. However, things get complicated when Nazi forces get between him and his find.

By complicated, we mean the miner goes on a killing spree.

Lots of blood is in store for this one!

Find out more

Meanwhile, Cineplex has also brought back its $2.99 family movie deals if you're looking for ways to entertain the family on a budget.

