These 14 Movies Are Coming To Cineplex In April & There's Something For Everyone (TRAILERS)
Movies for horror heads, action buffs and the whole family! 🍿
Cineplex may be your go-to place for dates, nights out alone or even just to experience art, and it looks like April will be no different.
The theatre company has just released its lineup for April and there's something for moviegoers of all kinds.
From biopics and historical flicks to horror movies that will surely make your skin crawl, there's a lot to unpack.
So, here are the movies that are showing at Cineplex Canada this April.
However, be sure to check your local Cineplex for more specific showings!
Air
Opening: April 5
This biopic, starring Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, shows us the story behind the guys who created the Air Jordan.
While that might sound like a niche proposition, the movie looks like it will be a fun era-piece as well as an engaging time.
It's even directed by Affleck himself!
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Opening: April 5
Video game fans have been waiting decades to see another big-screen depiction of everyone's favourite plumber.
And this version features Chris Pratt, Ana-Taylor Joy, Jack Black, Charlie Day and many more.
A perfect movie to bring the whole family along so you can watch Mario, Luigi, Peach and the whole gang on a big adventure.
Simulant
Opening: April 7
This Canadian-produced movie seems like a pertinent flick to enjoy in this ever-changing technological world.
This movie features a robotic figure that tries to win the heart of a widow. It's sure to make you ask a ton of questions about what it means to be human and what it means to love.
Mafia Mamma
Opening: April 14
Who doesn't love Toni Collete? And in this movie, she's bound to shine.
This movie follows a suburban mom who finds herself the head of a mafia crime family after the death of her grandfather.
This action comedy is bound to bring on some laughs as well as some cool, crime-inflected action.
The Pope's Exorcist
Opening: April 14
Starring Russell Crowe, this horror movie taps into delves into exorcisms.
This movie isn't fully fictional though. Apparently, it's based on real-life files from The Vatican, which just adds to the creepiness.
Renfield
Opening: April 14
Speaking of creepy, there's a new movie about Dracula and his familiar (servant) Renfield starring Nicolas Cage and Nicholas Hoult.
This horror comedy follows Hoult as he tries to leave his job working for the vampire, played by Cage, and settle down with a new flame in New Orleans.
You can only imagine how that goes!
How To Blow Up A Pipeline
Opening: April 14
If you like movies like Ocean's Eleven, you'll love this one.
This movie follows a group of eco-activists as they meticulously plan and then execute a mission to, just as the title says, blow up a pipeline.
Based on a non-fiction book of the same name, it'll be a tense, pulse-pounding ride for sure.
Evil Dead Rise
Opening: April 21
A new addition to the classic Evil Dead horror franchise!
This sequel follows two sisters reuniting, but things get dicey when demonic possessions start happening.
Anyone who's seen an Evil Dead movie will tell you that this movie is going to be a horrific gore-fest that will make you squirm in your seat.
Beau Is Afraid
Opening: April 21
The latest movie by Hereditary and Midsommar director Ari Aster, this "nightmare comedy" is going to be a heck of a ride.
It stars Joaquin Phoenix as the titular Beau on a journey home after the death of his mother. The trailer makes it looks like it's going to be absolutely bonkers, funny and maybe a little bit off-putting.
Chevalier
Opening: April 21
This historical film is about the real-life musician and composer Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges, a Black man living in the 18th century.
The character, played by Kelvin Harrison Jr., rises the ranks of French society, while also dealing with racism and prejudice.
In this movie, you get to follow this amazing journey and, of course, hear some amazing music.
Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World
Opening: April 28
You don't have to be a fan of boxing to enjoy this movie!
The movie follows the life of George Foreman on his journey to becoming the World Heavyweight Boxing Champion.
Played by Khris Davis, you get to follow his rise from humble beginnings to the highest heights of athletics.
Tearjerker? Maybe.
Polite Society
Opening: April 28
Bollywood meats kung-fu in this new action movie coming to theatres.
This movie follows a stunt-obsessed woman as she finds out that her sister is marrying a man who she suspects might not have the best intentions.
What does she do with this hunch? Well try and break up the wedding of course!
This flick is bound to be fun, action-packed and a wild ride all rolled into one.
Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret
Opening: April 28
Judy Blume's novel of the same name was published back in 1970, and this modern telling looks like it will capture the vibe of the novel.
The movie has Rachel McAdams, Ben Safdie and Kathy Bates, and Abby Ryder Fortson as the 11-year-old Margaret.
A wonderful-looking coming-of-age movie that just about anyone will be able to relate to.
Sisu
Opening: April 28
And if you're looking for some good old-fashioned action and violence, this might be the movie for you.
This one is about a miner in the Finnish Lapland during World War 2 who stumbles upon some gold. However, things get complicated when Nazi forces get between him and his find.
By complicated, we mean the miner goes on a killing spree.
Lots of blood is in store for this one!
Meanwhile, Cineplex has also brought back its $2.99 family movie deals if you're looking for ways to entertain the family on a budget.