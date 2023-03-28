Cineplex's April Lineup Includes $2.99 Family Movies & The Return Of Classic Faves
Calling all The Lord of the Rings fans!
Cineplex Canada has just announced its lineup for April, and it's chock-full of discounted movie tickets and special showings!
From classic flicks coming back to the big screen to a huge selection of family favourites, there are honestly loads of great options.
To begin with, if you're looking to keep the whole family entertained on a budget, you might want to check out Cineplex's Family Favourites program, with kids and family films playing every Saturday morning at 11a.m.
The best part? These tickets are priced at just $2.99 plus tax.
The first movie, playing on April 1, is The Secret Life of Pets 2.
The week after that, fittingly for Easter Weekend, is Hop on April 8.
On April 15th is the beloved Willy Wonka And The Chocolate Factory, followed by The LEGO Movie (April 22), and then a screening of My Neighbor Totoro on April 29 in celebration of the movie's 35th anniversary.
Tickets for each movie will be going up for sale a few days before each show, aside from The LEGO Movie which is selling tickets on the same day and My Neighbor Totoro which has yet to announce when tickets will be going up for sale.
But that's not all!
Along with the Family Favourites, there are also a bunch of classic films that movie lovers will want to revisit on the big screen.
Fans of the franchise will very much want to catch up on the 20th-anniversary showing of The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King which will be playing across Canada on April 20.
Theatres across Canada will be showing the nearly four-hour-long extended edition of the movie, along with a special introduction from the movie's star Elijah Wood.
Tickets for this event are $14.95 and you can get your tickets now.
Along with the fantasy epic, you can also catch Casablanca on April 7, Superman: The Movie on April 14, The Big Lebowski on April 21 and The Mummy in a special one-night VIP event on April 24.
Ticket prices for all these events are yet to be announced so check out the Cineplexwebsite for more details.
See you at the movies, Canada!