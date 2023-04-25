Cineplex Is Showing A Bunch Of Iconic Movies This May & Tickets Start At $2.99
Cineplex Canada has released their rundown of special movie showings in May, and there's an option for nearly every type of moviegoer.
Every month, Cineplex has a bunch of movies outside of the new releases that cinephiles from all backgrounds would be into.
For starters, if you're looking for a fun night out on a budget, Cineplex has Family Favourites which play on Saturday mornings and go for a discounted rate of $2.99 before taxes.
And next month is packed with films that might just thrill the whole family.
On May 6 you can see The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part followed by The Wolf and the Lion on May 13.
On May 20 you can see Puss In Boots: The Last Wish, with the last family flick of the month being Katak, the Brave Beluga on May 27.
But that's not all. There are also a bunch of movie events taking place next month, including four famous film showings for classic movie lovers.
On May 2, you can return to Middle Earth with a showing of Lord of the Rings: Return of the King. This is an encore presentation of the 20th-anniversary celebration that took place in April.
Tickets are going for $14.95 right now, and given how popular these movies are, grabbing yours sooner rather than later would be a great bet.
Along with this, on May 11 you can see the classic 1939 movie, The Wizard of Oz. Tickets will be going on sale on May 2, so be sure to mark your calendar so you can find yourself somewhere over the rainbow.
After that, on May 25, you can see the romantic crime flick from 1993, True Romance, with tickets available soon.
The last classic flick playing is a special VIP one-night event taking place on May 15 with a showing of 2004's heartbreaking romance The Notebook. Tickets for this event will go on sale on May 2 and if you haven't seen it before, here's a tip — bring extra tissues!
And finally, you can also catch a special screening of the anime Ponyo, with a May 3 showing dubbed in English and a May 8 in Japanese with English subtitles. Tickets for this will be available on April 25.
Couple this with all the new movies playing in Cineplex, and there's bound to be loads to keep you busy next month.
