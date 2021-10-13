These 5 Alberta Restaurants Were Rated As Some Of The Top Outdoor Dining Spots In Canada
BRB booking a table.
Some good news for foodies in Alberta, a few local spots have just cracked the top 100 best restaurants for outdoor dining.
According to OpenTable, two restaurants in Edmonton and three in Calgary have made the list, which is based on reviews from diners between June 1, 2020, and May 31, 2021.
So get out and enjoy!
The Parlour Italian Kitchen & Bar
Price: 💸💸
Address: 10334 108 St. N.W., Edmonton, AB
Why You Need To Go: Their patio is a little oasis with lots of greenery, cute lights and even heaters and blankets for the cooler season. With a wood-burning pizza oven and flour from Italy, The Parlour also boasts that they have the best pizza in town.
Original Joe's - Terwillegar
Price: 💸💸
Address: 2323 Rabbit Hill Rd. N.W., Edmonton, AB
Why You Need To Go: According to OpenTable this restaurant is all about "no pretense. No frou-frou." They serve freshly-made comfort food like hand-cut fries and serve most entrees with two sides. Their patio may be in a parking lot, but they've totally jazzed it up with lots of lights and cute plants for an intimate atmosphere.
Seasons Of Bowness Park
Price: 💸💸
Address: 8900 48 Ave. N.W., Calgary, AB
Why You Need To Go: If you want something a little fancier, you'll have to check out this Calgary-based restaurant that has a patio open year-round. Their delicious menu with everything from lamb shank to burgers and pasta is something everyone is sure to enjoy.
Modern Steak Rooftop
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 100 8 Ave. S.E., Calgary, AB
Why You Need To Go: Enjoy a cut of good ol' Alberta beef while enjoying the rooftop views of downtown Calgary. If you're feeling adventurous, you can order a tomahawk steak on your next date night for some Instagram gold.
Allora Everyday Italian
Price: 💸💸
Address: 326 Aspen Glen Landing S.W. Unit 114, Calgary, AB
Why You Need To Go: This Calgary restaurant operates on a simple mission statement: "Everything we do is either local, handmade or directly imported from Italy." You can't beat their fresh-made pasta and absolutely stunning patio!
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
In Alberta, proof of vaccination may be required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.