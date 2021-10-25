These TikTok Videos Show You How To Make Better Use Of Your iPhone & They're Game-Changing
Making your smartphone use a little smarter.
You probably already know that TikTok is the best place to find hacks for everyday life, but did you know that #techtok is a thing and it'll help you use your electronics way more efficiently?
The TechKitchen (@techkitchen) account on TikTok regularly shares tips and tricks for iPhones that you'll probably want to start using right away, and we have a few of our own favourites.
If you've ever had that awful moment of realizing your battery is going to die, TechKitchen shows three things you can do that'll hopefully keep your phone alive until you can reach a charger. They recommend turning off background app refresh and location services and then activating low power mode in your battery settings.
@techkitchen
Tips to save you battery Power 🔋⚡️🔌🤓 #iphonetricks #lifehack #techtock #learnontiktok
And if you have the new iOS 15, there's a very easy way to batch-send multiple images that'll save you time and effort.
Open your gallery and long press on the picture you want to share. Then, without lifting your finger, use your other finger to select the rest of the pictures that you want to send.
You can then use your other hand to minimize photos (while still long pressing with the original finger) and open the app you want to share the pictures on. Then just release all fingers and hit send.
@techkitchen
Send photos like a Pro from your iPhone gallery using this quick tip ! 📱 #ios15 #iphonetricks #techtok #lifehacks #learnontiktok
Honestly, this tip on how to convert words in pictures and screenshots into text that you can copy and paste into your phone is really good.
When you're in your gallery, hit the little blue doodad in the bottom right corner and then highlight the text in the picture that you want to copy. Then just copy and paste into your notepad or wherever you want the text.
@techkitchen
Boss moves !🤓 #iphonehacks #techtok #lifehacks #learnontiktok
Mindblowing, tbh.