Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
EN - News

These TikTok Videos Show You How To Make Better Use Of Your iPhone & They're Game-Changing

Making your smartphone use a little smarter.

These TikTok Videos Show You How To Make Better Use Of Your iPhone & They're Game-Changing
@techkitchen | TikTok

You probably already know that TikTok is the best place to find hacks for everyday life, but did you know that #techtok is a thing and it'll help you use your electronics way more efficiently?

The TechKitchen (@techkitchen) account on TikTok regularly shares tips and tricks for iPhones that you'll probably want to start using right away, and we have a few of our own favourites.

If you've ever had that awful moment of realizing your battery is going to die, TechKitchen shows three things you can do that'll hopefully keep your phone alive until you can reach a charger. They recommend turning off background app refresh and location services and then activating low power mode in your battery settings.

@techkitchen

Tips to save you battery Power 🔋⚡️🔌🤓 #iphonetricks #lifehack #techtock #learnontiktok

And if you have the new iOS 15, there's a very easy way to batch-send multiple images that'll save you time and effort.

Open your gallery and long press on the picture you want to share. Then, without lifting your finger, use your other finger to select the rest of the pictures that you want to send.

You can then use your other hand to minimize photos (while still long pressing with the original finger) and open the app you want to share the pictures on. Then just release all fingers and hit send.

@techkitchen

Send photos like a Pro from your iPhone gallery using this quick tip ! 📱 #ios15 #iphonetricks #techtok #lifehacks #learnontiktok

Honestly, this tip on how to convert words in pictures and screenshots into text that you can copy and paste into your phone is really good.

When you're in your gallery, hit the little blue doodad in the bottom right corner and then highlight the text in the picture that you want to copy. Then just copy and paste into your notepad or wherever you want the text.

@techkitchen

Boss moves !🤓 #iphonehacks #techtok #lifehacks #learnontiktok

Mindblowing, tbh.

From Your Site Articles

Toronto TikToker Says He Got Thousands Of DMs After His 'Boyfriend Application' Went Viral

The video currently has almost 2 million views.

@yourpalrick | Instagram

An eligible bachelor from the 6ix posted his "boyfriend application" on TikTok and he's been getting tons of attention.

On October 8, 31-year-old tech entrepreneur Ricky Liorti posted a video titled "boyfriend application" on his TikTok page. "I saw the [boyfriend application] trend on TikTok and thought it was pretty funny," Liorti told Narcity over email. "I've been single for about a year and a half now and although I've been on dates, nothing really worked out for me long term."

Keep Reading Show less

A Waist-Cinching 'Illusion Dress' Is All Over TikTok & People 'Can't Comprehend'

It'll mess with your mind and it just went on sale for $36.

@xojemian | TikTok

A maxi dress is messing with people's brains on TikTok and we seriously can't stop watching it at work.

The brushstroke-print dress creates an optical illusion when you cinch it around the waist, as user @xojemian demonstrates in a now-viral video.

Keep Reading Show less

The 'Bones Day' Game Is Taking The Internet By Storm & Noodle The Pug Is Your New Horoscope

Good news: today's a Bones Day.

jongraz | TikTok

Say goodbye to astrology — your new daily guidance comes in the form of a chunky 13-year-old pug named Noodle and whether he's having a "Bones Day" or a "No Bones Day."

The TikTok videos of Noodle playing "No Bones" are exploding around the internet right now (even making their way to the Pentagon and the Today Show) as more and more people use this floppy pug as a predictor for how the day is going to go.

Keep Reading Show less

Brian Laundrie Lookalikes Are Confusing People & Police Held One At Gunpoint

They can't find Gabby Petito's boyfriend, but they're finding guys who look like him.

Moab Police Department, Nomadik Statik | YouTube

It's hard to be a Brian Laundrie lookalike these days — especially with Gabby Petito's homicide still on people's minds.

U.S Marshals reportedly crashed into a guy's hotel room on the Appalachian Trail this week because they thought he was Laundrie.

Keep Reading Show less