These Used Phone Deals In Canada Will Help Save Your Wallet & The Planet This Holiday Season
Samsungs, Google Pixels, iPhones and more.
The holiday season is a time of giving — and awesome deals. There’s nothing like the rush of a new purchase. And while it’s easy to get caught up in that rush, many Canadians are becoming more mindful consumers. They’re thrifting for wardrobe staples, eating plant-based meals and swapping out gift wrap for newspaper.
However, when it comes to tech, many people are stuck on how to reduce their carbon footprint.
In 2017, more than half of Canadians (66%) between the ages of 18 and 34 said they had at least one old phone in storage, rather than selling, donating or recycling them.
And according to the Global E-waste Monitor, which measures the amount of electronic waste people produce annually, Canadians are actually some of the worst offenders, producing about 725,000 tonnes of it each year.
If just the thought of all that waste is making you rethink your tech choices, consider buying a refurbished device next time.
A survey by Angus Reid found that 73% of Canadians aged 18-44 say their cell phone is their most expensive personal item. But it doesn't have to be. Mobile Klinik is breathing new life into old phones while helping you save money — and the planet.
Mobile Klink's website promises that all of their refurbished phones work like new, plus they come with a one-year warranty.
Every device passes a 34-point inspection by an expert technician, so you can still get the latest tech (hello, iPhone 11 Pro) at a fraction of the cost of a brand-new phone. Pro tip: you can save $250 if you activate your phone in the store before the end of the year.
There are some awesome certified pre-owned phone deals on right now until January 3. Here’s a sneak peek at the devices you can get your hands on at Mobile Klinik, so you can get that new-phone feeling without the new-phone price tag.
iPhone 7
Price: Starting at $149
Details: This user-friendly phone has 3D touch and awesome visuals. All Mobile Klinik phones come with a one-year warranty, and you also have the option to buy two-year protection for just $119, covering screen replacements, a phone case and a tempered glass screen protector.
iPhone 8
Price: Starting at $249
Details: This refurbished iPhone 8 has a great camera, 3D touch, fast-flash storage and wireless charging. Like all Mobile Klinik phones, it comes with a one-year warranty.
iPhone XR
Price: Starting at $399
Details: This iPhone XR is in mint condition and still super fast. Plus, with a one-year warranty, you have nothing to sweat about.
iPhone 11 Pro
Price: Starting at $739
Details: With the same OLED display and Face-ID protection system as the iPhone 11 Pro Max, this pocket-sized version is an awesome find.
iPhone XS
Price: Starting at $499
Details: This one’s got an ultra-fast processor and a 5.8-inch OLED screen, plus built-in wireless charging and Face ID. It’s everything you need — and you’d be doing your part to reduce waste.
If you’re planning on gifting a phone to someone this season, going the Mobile Klinik route will have the planet (and your wallet) thanking you.
Anyone in need of a plan can also get access to Mobile Klinik’s range of rates from leading Canadian wireless carriers.
Bonus: if you have an old device that you don’t know what to do with, you can drop it off at a Mobile Klinik location and they’ll either dispose of it properly or give you cash for it. Then, you can put that money towards an upgraded device.
Experience the excitement of a new phone while saving some cash and the planet — it's a win-win-win situation.