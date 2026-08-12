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This sun-soaked Quebec town is a waterfront playground just across the Ontario border

This hidden gem pairs lake adventures with patios, restaurants and unique stays.

People kayaking on a calm river. Right: Friends enjoying food and drinks at a restaurant.

Paddle the Saint-Charles River. Right: Dining at Meraki Cuisine Méditerranéenne

Courtesy of Destination Valleyfield
Editor, Studio

You don't have to travel far to squeeze in one more getaway this summer.

Just across the Ontario-Quebec border near Cornwall, Salaberry-de-Valleyfield combines life on the water with a lively downtown, making it an easy escape for anyone looking to make the most of the season.

Less than two hours from Ottawa and about 4.5 hours from Toronto, it's the kind of destination where you can pack your day with adventure or simply slow down and enjoy the waterfront.

Paddle the Saint-Charles River on a guided or self-guided kayaking descent along its certified Blue Route, learn the ropes during a sailing outing on Lake Saint-François, or round up your crew for a giant paddleboard adventure on the bay.

Group paddleboarding on a lake. Giant paddleboarding on Lake Saint-François.Courtesy of Destination Valleyfield

Valleyfield is also home to introductory whitewater kayaking sessions and scuba diving experiences that include exploring the Charbonnier wreck beneath Lake Saint-François.

Once you've had your fill of adventure, head downtown for dinner on one of the many patios near the waterfront. With plenty of independent restaurants and a lively atmosphere, it's the perfect place to unwind before calling it a day.

Person enjoying a meal at a restaurant. Pub-Café La MaitresseCourtesy of Destination Valleyfield

If you're not quite ready to head home, stay the night and keep the getaway going.

You can book a floating cabin at Flotel for a stay right on the water or check into Hôtel MOCO, located close to the downtown waterfront. Either way, you'll be perfectly positioned for another morning by the lake before making your way home.

Whether you're planning a last-minute day trip or a weekend escape, Salaberry-de-Valleyfield brings together outdoor adventures, waterfront dining and unique places to stay, just across the Ontario border.

Learn more and start planning your visit at Destination Valleyfield.

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