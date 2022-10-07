This Bathroom-Tissue Fashion Show Was Surprisingly Haute & These Are My Fave Looks
Here's your insider’ peek at this year's Cashmere Collection.
Bathroom tissue and haute couture aren’t usually overlapping concepts. Previously, the only connection for me was the rack of old Vogue issues in my ensuite, but that changed once I was invited to the 19th annual Cashmere Collection fashion show.
Back in person for the first time since 2019, this special event is the world’s only fashion collection crafted solely in Cashmere UltraLuxe Bathroom Tissue.
While the concept itself is a head-turner, the cherry on top is the show’s mission to raise funds and bring awareness to the breast cancer cause through partnerships with the Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) and Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation (QBCF).
Upon receiving my invite to the show, my first and biggest question was how exactly the 12 Canadian designers could sculpt bathroom tissue into actual high-fashion gowns — and I was about to find out.
Walking into The Symes in Toronto, I fastened a pink breast cancer ribbon to my dress and was ushered upstairs to the pre-show cocktail reception.
An electric energy filled the sprawling, art-deco style Scarlett Room as folks sipped and mingled around the swanky bar — topped with packages of Cashmere UltraLuxe Bathroom Tissue, of course.
I admired mannequins fashioned in previous years’ Cashmere Collection pieces and was eager to see how the interpretations of this year’s Celestial Awakening theme would compare.
Before I knew it, it was showtime.
As someone with little experience being in the audience of a fashion show, I honestly didn’t know what to expect. But, I found my seat and sat back amongst the stars eager for my first glimpse at bathroom-tissue chic.
In a sea of twinkly lights and indigo glow, the show kicked off with a heartfelt opening speech from Susan Irving, Kruger Products’ CMO, who shared a personal anecdote of a dear friend that battled breast cancer.
When the host and curator of the Cashmere Collection came out, I definitely fangirled. Jay Manuel (of America’s Next Top Model fame) set the tone for the evening by highlighting the importance of striving for a future without breast cancer.
Soon after, the first model appeared and the whole audience collectively quieted, eyes glued to the runway while a soft, melodic tune filled the room.
Madaleine Nelson
I soon realized narrowing down my top looks would be quite the challenge after seeing the asymmetrical, one-shoulder gown conjured by Madaleine Nelson.
Featuring layered panels, pleats sprawling over the bodice and a unique one-arm drape that gave me serious space-age vibes, this design is suitable for a bride in a galaxy far, far away.
It was amazing to see the bathroom tissue moulded into such beauty, and I was absolutely blown away by the sheer talent and creativity in front of me.
MIMIELA
Prior to the reveal of each look, a short clip of each designer’s artistic process working with Cashmere UltraLuxe played over audio narrations of their fashion journeys.
When it came time for MIMIELA's Ruby Denis to show her work, the designer explained that she was inspired by the moon’s influence over the sea.
Denis created an enchanting mermaid-inspired gown that was coated by epoxy to make the two-piece set appear wet.
The train that mimics a mermaid's tail is the real showstopper of the piece, with shimmering beads and more of the delicate flower touches crafted from Cashmere UltraLuxe Bathroom Tissue.
Tristan Réhel
If there’s one thing about fashion that I love, it’s the designers that push boundaries and go outside of the box.Montreal-based designer Tristan Réhel drew from the emotional delicacy associated with his star sign of Cancer and sculpted a sizeable crying face as the gown’s statement feature.
With the Celestial Awakening theme, the Cashmere Collection honed in on feelings of hope, compassion and strength — Tristan Réhel displayed fragility as a strength of its own, earning a spot as one of my faves from the show
Sam Stringer
As soon as Sam Stringer's heavenly design graced the Cashmere Collection runway, the entire audience seemed to lift their phones in unison to snap a shot.
With designs in the pages of British Vogue and Vanity Fair, the Osoyoos-based designer brought the dramatics to the stage.
The gown features symmetrical, flowing drapery with copper-gold accents on both the midsection and bulging shoulder pads. Towering, structural wings complete the look with feathery details and stripes of the same golden shimmers.
This angelic moment caught my eye for the sheer craftsmanship that went into the wings. The ethereal piece felt like an otherworldly character, making it a perfect fit for this year’s Celestial Awakening theme.
After the models did a final walk in their looks, with Cashmere UltraLuxe Bathroom Tissue in hand, the 12 uber-talented designers had a runway moment of their own. As applause filled the room, I couldn’t help but feel inspired by their passion.
The evening effortlessly blended together fashion with compassion to spark inspiration.
Just as we look to the celestial skies with hope and wonder, the Cashmere Collection brought on feelings that anything is possible — and a world without breast cancer is just a reach away.
As an audience member, I felt a part of something bigger. Even if you didn’t get a chance to see the show in person, you can support the cause by voting for your favourite Cashmere Collection dress this October.
Cashmere will donate $1 for every vote, (up to $15,000), to the Canadian Cancer Society and Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation in the winning designer’s name, and you’ll also be entered to win a $1,500 cash prize.
Look out for limited-edition Cashmere UltraLuxe Bathroom Tissue on your next grocery run — twenty-five cents from the sale of every specially marked package (up to a maximum of $65,000) goes directly to the cause.
After all, raising awareness for a good cause never goes out of style.
Get involved with the Cashmere Collection on their website, or join the conversation using the hashtag #Cashmere22 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
To learn more about the Cashmere Collection and vote for your favourite design, check out the Fashion with Compassion hub.