This Canadian Swimwear Shop Has Over 70 Brands For All Of Your Summer Needs
Plus, they're giving away a trip to California.
Those hot, sunshine-filled weekends away at the lake are what make a summer truly Canadian. Plus, they make for great pics.
While there are a few things that make the summertime better than the rest of the seasons, the best part might just be the wardrobe possibilities.
The summer fits are endless: breezy tees for nights on the boardwalk, wide-brim hats for reading on the beach and a good swimsuit for tubing on the lake — the list goes on and on.
Though, anyone versed in outdoor activities will tell you that no two suits are the same. Meaning the one you might wear to get perfect tan lines might not work when you're cannonballing off the dock.
With every style under the sun for every gender and over 70 brands to discover, your local Bikini Village is the ultimate spot to reinvent your summer wardrobe.
This Canadian oasis has flipped the swimwear game on its head by going a step further with a wide variety of high-quality suits, fits and accessories for any personality and activity.
If you're into surfing and water sports, you'll probably be familiar with the trendy Billabong, Roxy, and O’Neill swimmers lining Bikini Village's walls. This one-stop shop is also home to countless sleek suits by new brands you may have never heard of before — but that you should put on the top of your shopping list.
Are you a fashion-forward adventure lover? You'll be a fan of Seatonic, a sporty yet bold swim brand that mingles practicality with modern, stylish prints and designs.
Bonus: the entire Seatonic line is made from recycled materials, so you can say hello to guilt-free relaxation in paradise.
In the market for swim trunks? Specializing in chill beach outfits that will take you straight from the beach to a night out on the town, laid-back Hamabe is ideal for anyone with a packed summer schedule.
The glamorous folks looking to strut the sand like a runway can take an elevated approach to branded swimwear this summer with Santemare. Blending super flattering, structured cuts with high-quality fabrics, these contemporary suits will have you turning heads and feeling your most confident self.
While heading up to the cottage or a local beach is always great, nothing quite screams beach vibes like the West Coast.
This September, you have the chance to experience the best of Cali style thanks to Bikini Village. You and a friend could find yourselves out at the Rip Curl World Surf League finals in San Clemente, California, spending your days watching professional surfers shred the waves in the summer heat.
Bikini Village is also throwing in a $500 Bikini Village gift card, so you can sport a whole new wardrobe. After all, there's no better way to kick off the summer than with a planned trip and a beachy Bikini Village shopping spree. You can enter online until June 26. Cowabunga!To explore over 70 swimwear brands and learn more about Bikini Village, check out their Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.