This Country Just Banned Serving Alcohol & It's Worried About The Omicron Variant

There'll be no alcohol for sale at bars or restaurants until after Christmas.

Serban Enache | Dreamstime, Gutescu Eduard | Dreamstime

Norway is banning alcohol sales in public venues like bars and restaurants for four weeks in response to the growing threat of the Omicron variant that causes COVID-19.

"There will be stricter rules on events for adults and night life, for the culture sector and for organized leisure activities," the Norwegian government announced this week. "There will be a ban on serving alcohol at public venues throughout the country."

The ban also affects places that serve alcohol outdoors.

Health minister Ingvild Kjerkol says the move is all about cutting down on superspreader events.

"We are doing this because there are situations where there is a high risk of transmission and many people can become infected over a short period of time," she said in a news release.

Norway is tightening up amid global concerns about Omicron, which seems to spread faster than the Delta variant according to an early analysis by the World Health Organization. Studies are still underway to learn more about the heavily mutated variant.

Norway says it's adding the restrictions due to a spike in COVID infections and concerns that it could soon see up to 300,000 cases a day.

"The infection rate in Norway is rising sharply, and we have learned more about the Omicron variant and how quickly it spreads," said Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

"The situation is more serious now. The Norwegian government is therefore introducing stricter measures to keep the pandemic in check."

Støre says the restrictions are based on advice from health authorities, and that citizens will have to deal with changes to their social lives.

"It is particularly important that all people over the age of 65 and people at high risk of serious illness receive a booster dose as soon as possible, within the defined interval between doses," Kjerkol said.

"We must also try to reach as many as possible of the people who are not yet fully vaccinated."

Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.

