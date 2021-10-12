Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Deals
amazon canada

This Instant Pot Is On Sale In Canada Just In Time To Make All Your Cozy Fall Recipes

Soups, stews, pasta, dessert — it can do it all!

This Instant Pot Is On Sale In Canada Just In Time To Make All Your Cozy Fall Recipes
@instantpot | Instagram, @instantpot | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

A good shortcut in the kitchen can save time and effort. While there's an endless array of kitchen gadgets that can make your life easier, you can't go wrong with a multi-use appliance.

One item that's basically the definition of "set it and forget it" is the Instant Pot Duo Nova 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker. Right now, you can get it on sale on Amazon Canada for $90.98, or at Canadian Tire for $89.93.

It's a pressure cooker, sterilizer, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute pan, yogurt maker, and warmer all in one. You can use it to make soups, stews, pasta, rice and even cake! The possibilities are truly endless.

My favourite way to use it is to throw ingredients in when I get up in the morning then set a timer for it to start cooking in the afternoon, that way I come home to a delicious meal that's ready to eat. When you're in a pinch, the pressure cooking function can cut down your cooking time up to 70%.

This model is perfect for beginners since there are one-touch buttons for specific foods like chilli and chicken.

Instant Pot Duo Nova Pressure Cooker

Amazon Canada

Price: $89.93 and up

Details: You can treat yourself to this handy kitchen appliance or take advantage of the sale and give it as a gift over the holidays! It's a 7-in-1 multi-cooker that can whip up big batches of your favourite meals.

$90.98 On AMAZON CANADA | $89.93 On CANADIAN TIRE

Amazon Canada Has A 24-Hour Sale On JBL Speakers You Can Get Amped Up About

Earbuds, too!

@jblaudio_uk | Instagram, @jbloaudio_uk | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Although Black Friday isn't until Friday, November 26, you might want to take advantage of these awesome sales that are happening now. Amazon Canada has been dropping some pretty sweet deals this October — including this sale on JBL products.

Keep Reading Show less

KitchenAid Mixers Are A Whopping $230 Off On Amazon Canada But Only For Today

These babies NEVER go on sale!

Justyn Pellizzari | Narcity, Karen Culp | Shutterstock

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

What better timing than right before the holidays for a sale on KitchenAid Stand Mixers? If you're as obsessed with cooking appliances and kitchen gadgets as I am, then you'll be super excited about this sale.

Keep Reading Show less

These $15 Dust Mop Slippers Are Perfect When You're Too Lazy To Clean Your Apartment

You get a pack of four to share with friends or roommates! 🙌

Natalia Buia | Narcity, Natalia Buia | Narcity

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

File this under Genius Cleaning Inventions! Those who hate household chores like dusting and sweeping the floors will get a kick out of these Dust Mop Slippers for $14.99 on Amazon Canada.

Keep Reading Show less

The Best Sleep Products To Help Canadians Finally Get A Good Night's Rest

Hot sleeper? Sensitive to light? We have a solution to every problem!

@ynm.home | Instagram, @simbasleep | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

It can be so hard to catch some ZZZs these days with all the distractions around us. Maybe you stay up all night on your phone or your neighbours love to party until the wee hours.

Keep Reading Show less