This Small State Has Lesser-Known Beach Towns & They're Perfect Long Weekend Getaways
They have picturesque boardwalks.
When you think of American beaches, most likely Florida comes to mind, but there's one small state along the East Coast that is filled with lesser-known beach towns, perfect for a long weekend getaway.
Delaware is popularly known for its coastal shorelines, but there are plenty of quaint cozy towns with picturesque boardwalks, tasty local eats and adorable boutiques, as well.
If you're looking for your next long weekend trip to book, we found all the peaceful hot spots around the DMV area.
@mirtha.wh
Visit the Delaware Beaches. Theyre all next to each other and I was able to visit Rehoboth, Dewey, and Bethany. They are small little coastal towns with amazing vibes. Make sure to visit Dolly’s, Thrashers, Grotto Pizza, and Penny lane Mall. They’re all part of the experience 🌞🌊 AND theyre extremely dog friendly towns so thats always a plus#rehobothbeach #rehobothbeachdelaware #deweybeach #coastal #delaware #bethanybeach #grottorestaurant #spring #boardwalk
Rehoboth Beach
Rehoboth Beach not only has beautiful ocean views but instead of just soaking up the sun and dipping your toes in the sand, the area is known for its iconic boardwalk filled with shops and eateries.
The Penny Lane Mall has cute outlets and boutiques, as well as vintage finds. This beach also offers Atlantic Cycles, a bicycle service by the hour or the week, so you can get around easily.
Dewey Beach
@wanderingwithali
Dewey, Delaware is the party beach! With lodging and bars all within a 1 to 5 min walk! #deweybeach #deweybeachdelaware #rehobethbeach #delawaretravel #delawaretravelpro #placestogoindelaware #beaches #delawarebars #traveltiktok #eastcoasttravel
Dewey Beach is more of a party town. It's well-known for its exciting bars and vibrant nightlife. The small town attracts more of a younger scene interested in entertainment.
Here, there are fun brunch spots, places for frozen drinks and many eateries with an outside patio deck that overlooks incredible ocean views.
Some establishments also host live music venues where you can sit, relax and dance the night away.
Lewes
Lewes, DE is full of rich history as it was founded in 1631. It's a walking town full of Bed & Breakfasts, museums and parks.
You can visit Cape Henlopen State Park that's along the coast, where you can find a lighthouse and watch incredible sunsets.
Lewes is also a great town for a day out to go fishing and boating, as well.
Bethany Beach
@selah_gomez
Family getaway to the beach 🌊🫶🏼✨ love moments like these #familyvacation #vacationtiktok #bethanybeach #familytrip #beachtiktok
Bethany Beach is one of Delaware's more popular beaches. It has calm waters and is about a half mile long of boardwalk for casual walking.
This coastal area is known for delicious seafood, like crab and lobster. There are tons of water sport activities as well as exciting gaming activities, like mini golf.
Dogs are seasonally allowed in the area, just not between May 16-September 30.
Fenwick Island
Fenwick Island is a resort area known for its cleanliness and its gorgeous ocean blues. It has white sand beaches and is the perfect spot to go sailing, swimming, sunbathing or surfing.
You can head to Little Assawoman Bay and see the sunset turn the skies hues of oranges and yellows on relaxing shores for the perfect end to your day on a tranquil vacation.
