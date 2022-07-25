This Supplement Might Be Able To Prevent Your Next Hangover & It's Getting Rave Reviews
It's Health Canada approved, and there's a money-back guarantee.
Going out is fun and all — until it's the next morning and you're in bed with a pounding headache and an upset stomach.
Losing a day to nasty hangover symptoms is just not it, but there’s a Canadian-made product called Activate DHM that may help you avoid all that.
DHM (or dihydromyricetin, if you want to get fancy) is a natural ingredient that has been applied medicinally to support liver function.
It’s actually a fruit extract, used in Chinese herbal medicine for centuries. DHM is also said to prevent the effects of glutamate rebound, which comes with symptoms of restless sleep and feelings of anxiousness.
Activate DHM is the first Canadian product to receive Health Canada approval to use this natural ingredient. In fact, the Activate DHM website states that every ingredient in the supplement is natural and vegan, plus the capsules are free of gluten and nuts.
Other ingredients include NAC (which the Activate DHM website describes as an antioxidant-building amino acid), B-vitamin complex (to help replenish lost nutrients), milk thistle (to reduce inflammation) and electrolytes (to keep your body hydrated).
You can take one capsule before or with your first drink and your second capsule right before bed (with a big glass of water). You can take two capsules before bed if it's been a “big night.”
The following morning, you might just feel better than expected. Many Canadians have left reviews and “swear by these.” Some users have even deemed the supplement a “life saver.”
Activate DHM is made by Winnipeg-based startup Bomb Squad Nutrition Ltd., and it ships for free throughout Canada. Bonus: the company offers a 30-day money-back guarantee on your first bottle if it doesn't work out for you.
Before you use it, remember that Activate DHM isn't meant to help you drink more or recklessly. Instead, it's intended to help prevent symptoms when you drink responsibly.
Narcity does not condone the overconsumption of alcohol. If you're going to drink alcohol, please do so responsibly and only if you're of legal age.