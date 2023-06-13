This Vancouver Island Hospital Is Hiring & You Can Move To The Dreamiest Place in BC
and it's in the warmest city in Canada, year-round!
If you’ve dreamed of escaping the city life and moving to one of the most picturesque places in Canada, now is your chance! A new, world-class community hospital is under construction in the Cowichan Valley communities and is set to open in 2027. The small, caring communities are a located on idyllic Vancouver Island, only a short 2 hours from Victoria.
The Cowichan District Hospital is hiring Registered Practical Nurses, Licensed Practical Nurses, and Registered Psychiatric Nurses now. Applicants may be eligible to receive relocation assistance! With Canada’s warmest year-round temperatures in the Cowichan Valley, it’s a wonderful place to live for the whole family and has access to great schools and recreation facilities. If you love nature, this is the place to be with a plethora of outdoor adventures like wildlife viewing, fishing, mountain biking, golfing, kayaking, and more right outside your door.
Cowichan Hospital
Where: Cowichan Valley, Vancouver Island, BC
Available Positions: Registered Nurse, Licensed Practical Nurse, or Registered Psychiatric Nurse
Why you should apply: Move to one of the most idyllic places in Canada and work in a brand-new, state of the art facility. Make your dreams of escaping the big city and moving to nature a reality with these positions. RN, LPN, and RPN positions may be eligible for relocation assistance.