This Wyoming Hot Spring Looks Like A Magic Portal To Another World
It's like you're in the Land Before Time without the dinosaurs!
As you walk through Yellowstone National Park and take in its 10,000 hydrothermal features — many of which explode at different times of the day — you will feel like you've stepped onto another planet.
Geysers, mud pots and fumaroles, among others, are what many people flock to see at Wyoming's most famous park, which has more than 500 geysers on site.
The most famous one is known as the Morning Glory Pool, a hot spring that looks like a 27-foot-deep, rainbow-painted volcano. The pool of searing hot water occasionally erupts with water flying several feet into the air.
According to Yellow Stone Naturalist, the Morning Glory Pool got its name from its shape, which is similar to the trumpet of the Morning Glory flower. With time, the colors have changed from blue to green, but currently, the tones go from oranges and yellows at the edges to darker hues of green and turquoise near the middle.
Objects thrown in the middle of the thermal void by tourists could be responsible for the color change, as the USGS reports.
The Yellowstone Park website says that "hot springs are the most common within the park," and the intense neon and vibrant colors come from the microorganisms — known as thermophiles — which thrive in hot temperatures, and when grouped together they create a massive collection of colors.
The Morning Glory Pool is located about a mile walk from Old Faithful, but the uniqueness of the experience is totally worth the trip to the park just to see the famous hot spring.
This place is known to be potentially dangerous, so we advise you to be responsible during your visit and to contact local authorities if you have any questions about security measures.
Yellowstone National Park gives you a FREE digital guide in case you plan to visit, so you can see other hot springs and geysers. To check the times or eruptions, you can go to Geyser Times, NPS.gov or this Twitter page for loads of information.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
Morning Glory Pool
Address: Yellowstone National Park, WY 82190, United States
Why You Need To Go: The Morning Glory Pool hot spring looks like a 27-foot-deep rainbow-painted volcano.