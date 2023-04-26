Thousands Of Burger Patties Are Being Recalled In The US & It's Time To Check Your Fridge ASAP
Check before you think of grilling or cooking! 🍔
Several companies across the country have recalled various food items over the past month, and thousands of burger patties have just joined the list. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) just released a recall that includes meat you might have sitting in your fridge right now. So, it’s time to head out to your kitchen.
Weinstein Wholesale Meats is currently recalling around 2,122 pounds of raw ground beef hamburger products that have the potential to be contaminated with foreign materials, white neoprene specifically.
The front of the recalled burger patties package.FSIS
According to the FSIS release, the burger patties were produced on March 14, 2023, and can be identified as follows:
- 100% Grass Fed & Finished Beef Burger Patties 85% Lean/15% Fat | 10.7oz | two vacuum-sealed pieces | Use/Freeze By 04/11/2023
The affected item was distributed by an online company that sold the product to several customers across The States.
"The problem was discovered after the establishment received multiple consumer complaints reporting consumers found white 'rubber-like' material in the ground beef patty products during preparation," the FSIS post reads.
The back of the recalled burger patties package.FSIS
By the day of publication, Weinstein Wholesale Meats hasn’t confirmed any reports of adverse or serious reactions after consumption of the burger meat. However, if consumers who purchased the patties have any health concerns, they should contact their health care provider.
FSIS states that these food items could still be in several American refrigerators or freezers right now, and it is urged that they avoid consuming them. Instead, the patties should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.
Those with questions about this recall can contact Chief Marketing Officer, Pre Brands LLC Nicole Schumacher at 844-773-3663 or send an email to reachus@eatpre.com.
