These TikTok Grill Hacks Will Save You So Much Time & They’ll Even Make Food Taste Better

With summer just around the corner, it’s time to get in the mood for some outdoor cooking, and if you’re a grilling guru looking to take your skills to the next level, you’re going to love these TikTok tips and tricks for the grill.
"Everyone's grandma" and TikToker Babs (@brunchwithbabs) shared a video of her three do's and don'ts of grilling just a couple of days ago, and the speedy food hacks already have 14.2 million views.
"Babs is the reason I am a functioning adult," someone even joked in the comment section full of over 5K comments.
Her super cheap and easy grilling tips will have you throwing away that icky metal brush cleaner and saying so long to flavorless grilled food that sticks to the grates.
Let's get into these tips so you can make sure your next backyard party or summer evening dinner on the patio is as tasty as can be with as little hassle as possible.
Use an Onion to clean the grill instead of a wire brush
This one is as easy as grabbing a half-sliced white onion and sticking it on a fork, then scrubbing away at your heated grill until it's clean. The juices of the onion help get the grittiness off and leaves seasoned flavor behind that will cook into your next grill session.
Heads up! If you're grilling for a party and want to use this strategy, it might be a good time to ask if anyone has an onion allergy. If you or a guest are allergic to onions, TikTokers in the comment section said they use a slice of lemon to scrub the grill, and it works just as fine.
Voila! You have yourself a tasty and safe alternative to a grill cleaning brush that could shed wire pieces into your food.
Use a potato to make your grill non-stick
If you're tired of your food sticking to your hot grill every single time you try to cook on it, this nifty tip could save you time and your meals in the future.
Here's what you need to do: Before you grill, Babs suggests slicing a potato in half and sticking it to a fork with the starchy cut end facing out; you'll then scrub your hot grill with the potato, just like you did with the onion. The TikToker said the starch of the potato creates a non-stick surface.
Some people have commented that the hack works, so you just might want to give it a try.
"That greasing with the potato is one of the most logical things I’ve ever heard yet was oblivious to," one person commented, receiving 2.6K likes.
Check your propane tank levels with hot water
Lastly, skip the buzzkill of running out of propane in the middle of grilling a meal and check your tank levels ahead of time with this hack.
Get your propane tank from out of your grill and pour hot water down the outside of it. Then with your hand, feel down the side of the tank. It will feel hot until you reach the cool level, which signifies how much propane you have inside.
Have a happy grilling season!