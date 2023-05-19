A TikToker Failed To Recognize A Famous Actor On Her Flight & He Had The Best Response
He’s the “Mexican Jim Carrey.”
A woman, Paige Craig, was on a flight from Orlando to Los Angeles and sat next to a widely famous Latino actor who she didn't recognize. Craig asked her TikTok followers to identify him and due to the number of people tagging him in the comments, he had an incredible response to her video on the app.
"Hi Paige! Let me introduce myself. My name is Eugenio Derbez and I'm basically an actor and director, but sometimes I'm also a valet parking or a billionaire..." he said in a TikTok, as he continued to go down his list of character roles and showed clips of films he was in.
It all began when the creator (@_paigecraig), was in the passenger seat next to Derbez, the man people in the comment section are calling the "Mexican Adam Sandler" or "Mexican Jim Carrey."
"Can someone tell me who this man is because people keep taking pics with him and I'm too scared to ask him who he is," her captioned text on the video read.
@_paigecraig
Other information- he speaks spanish and is a very nice man. Thank you for your service.
Countless people tagged him in the comments and couldn't believe she didn't know who he was. They also mentioned it would be a dream to be her at that moment.
Because of this, Craig continues to gain followers, which Derbez took note of when he stitched her TikTok to craft a witty response.
"Now, can someone tell me who this girl is?! Because people keep following her. She has more than one million followers on TikTok," he said dramatically mimicking her post.
His fan base loved his stitch clip and let him know in the comment section.
"This guy is the most legendary comedian in Mexico," one person replied.
Another wrote that it was "the best TikTok response ever!"
"Hi Paige, yeah…he’s basically a national treasure," one user wrote.
People began to comment on Craig's video of their favorite Derbez films and were telling her to watch them. She uploaded a follow-up video acknowledging that Derbez tagged her in the reply video.
"We shall now binge your movies."