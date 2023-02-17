A TikToker Shared What The 'Sugar Baby' Lifestyle Is Like & People Are Asking How To Sign Up
"Don't hate the player b*tch, hate the game."
Becoming a sugar baby can seem pretty daunting, mainly because of how it’s perceived in society, but a TikToker is breaking down the stigma around the arrangement.
Most people can agree that working hard for your money is romanticized and not actually fun, so hearing about how one sugar baby managed to get through university on someone else’s dime may make you rethink your whole life.
TikToker and sugar baby commentator Maya, who runs the account @_mvyvm, opened up about the pros and cons of being a sugar baby in a video and it’s eye-opening.
Maya also offers services for anyone interested in this lifestyle. She not only sells guides but you can even book a one-on-one call with her.
What is a sugar baby?
According to Modern Intimacy, a sugar baby is a person who shares a transactional relationship with an older individual, and the two share a mutually beneficial relationship in which the sugar baby seeks financial support in exchange for companionship and, in some cases, a sexual relationship.
They can be short-term and long-term relationships.
In the TikTok video, Maya jumps right into it and starts by listing the pros, which include the freedom to do whatever, whenever.
“I’m on no one’s schedule, but mine, which means I make my own rules and my income stays the same,” says Maya in the video.
“I wake up when I want, I travel when I want.”
She goes on to share that by being a sugar baby, she’s been able to experience things “most people will never get to experience in their lifetime.”
“I've been on a private jet. I've had the designer shopping sprees,” Maya boasts in the video.
@_mvyvm
“I've been to different countries, and when you travel with a wealthy man, the luxuries you experience on their dime, in contrast to yours, are in a completely different tax bracket," she continued.
Maya then asked her viewers: “I mean, have you ever had dinner at a Michelin-star restaurant? I mean, the portions might be the size of canned cat food, but at least I can say I've experienced it.”
The TikToker then goes on to explain that her sugar baby lifestyle hasn’t only paid for her trips and designer sprees, but it also paid for her education.
“My sugar daddy in college funded my whole tuition,” Maya shared. “That’s why I graduated college six years ago on someone else's dime.”
Then she jumps to the cons, and surprise surprise…according to Maya, there aren’t any.
“There are no f***ing cons. I'm not understanding the misconception surrounded upon being a sugar baby,” Maya says in her video.
She suggests one con may be that sugar daddies are "annoying" but goes on to refute that con saying most people have annoying bosses and co-workers and it’s frustrating having to “wake up at 6 am to go make somebody else rich."
“That's just a part of the life that you chose. That's the name of the game. So in my opinion, there are personally no cons because this is the life that I chose,” Maya says.
It looks like a lot of people who watched her video were inspired by Maya's lifestyle, with many asking how they can do it too.
“Okay how (do) I sign up to be in your school?”
While others asked specific details about the lifestyle such as “how do you approach a SD (sugar daddy) on the site?”
One person did share one con, saying “The only con is how hard it is to get into the sugar life.”
“There [are] definitely cons,” wrote one commenter. “I gotta not be myself.”
Although Maya paints a pretty picture with this kind of arrangement, keep in mind that being a sugar baby can have a lot of risks involved.
The Carlson Law Firm warns that sugar babies can find themselves in dangerous situations including harassment, sexual assault and “manipulation of financial arrangements to coerce unwanted sexual action-also known as rape.”
So make sure to do your own research before making any decisions.