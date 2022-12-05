TikTokers Are Sharing Their 'Dating Wrapped' & It Was Rough Out There For Singles In 2022
"I would rather ask my father to buy me lingerie than to get back on Facebook dating."
It's rough being single nowadays, and one TikToker showed the world just how hard it really is to put yourself out there with a "dating wrapped" presentation on how things went for her in 2022.
Amber Smith's presentation has already caught the attention of over 1.4 million people on TikTok, and she's being called "iconic" for her hilarious idea.
She welcomed the audience to her "2022 dating wrapped" presentation and admitted that she loves a PowerPoint and apparently a first date because she went on 18 first dates this year.
Smith then delved into where she met these men, and it seems like she tried many different avenues to find 'the one.'
"I met one in the wild. We kissed at a bar on New Year's Eve, and things really went downhill from there," Smith says in the video.
@amberwavesofbrain
If any of these men see this, I want you to know that you’re not special and you’re just a number to me 😌✌🏼 #datingwrapped #wrapped #tinder #hinge #facebookdating #firstdate
Besides the obvious apps like Tinder and Hinge, Smith also tried out Facebook dating.
"I 1000% would not recommend that," Smith says about Facebook dating. "I would rather ask my father to buy me lingerie than to get back on Facebook dating."
Yikes.
Most of the guys she went on a date with made it to one or maybe two dates, and "very few made it past to the third date."
"The high score was six dates," Smith admitted.
After going on multiple dates to eat açai bowls and roam around Target, the situation wouldn't pan out, and eventually, either Smith or the guy would end things.
Smith admitted that she would end things half of the time, but "few times mutual and sometimes him."
The big question: how many times did she cry over these guys in 2022?
Smith admitted that she cried twice in 2022 over her failed attempts to find a boyfriend.
"I cried over a two-faced man, which is coincidentally the same number of parking tickets I got while on dates," Smith says in her video.
She crunched some numbers and figured out that she spent $368.36 on dates in 2022, and according to her, "literally anything else would have been better" to spend that money on.
When it comes to if she learned any lessons after her year of failed attempts at a relationship, Smith says "probably not."
"If any of these men see this, I want you to know that you’re not special and you’re just a number to me," Smith captioned the video.
People in the comment section couldn't get enough of Smith's hilarious presentation.
Many people called her "iconic" for making the video, and others now demand a similar video each year.
One user wrote, "I now expect a PowerPoint every year. Thank you very much."
Another wrote, "probably the first PowerPoint I paid attention to from start to finish."
One commenter tried to make her feel better about how much money she spent on the dates and commented, "honestly, for 18 dates…370 not bad!"
However, others weren't so happy about Smith's video.
One commented, "you kind of come off as bitter and unlikeable."
"You literally didn't say one positive thing in the entire video despite probably having many chances to," continued their comment.
Smith decided the best way to shoot back at the hate comments was by making a part two, and the second video is just as hilarious as the first.