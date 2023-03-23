A TikToker Found Out Her Ex Is Engaged From An Airbnb Call & The Convo Was Super Cringey
Would you sabotage?
Finding out about your ex's engagement can be a tough pill to swallow but for one TikToker, the news was delivered in the most cringe way possible: during a call about an Airbnb stay.
TikToker Eleanor Fletcher shared her experience in a recent video about finding out out her ex-boyfriend was engaged and it might be the most random way for it to happen.
In her video, Fletcher shared that she “randomly” received a call from an Airbnb host who mistakenly thought she was staying at their vineyard.
On the phone call, the host asked Fletcher if she was interested in getting the hot tub since she had recently gotten “engaged.”
Confused because she hadn’t gotten engaged, Fletcher informed the host that she had probably called the wrong person.
Fletcher told the host her name and that’s when the bombshell news was dropped.
“The Airbnb host responds with ‘Oh, apologies that is not the name I've got down here must be the wrong number. The name here I've got is (insert my ex-boyfriends name.)”
Yikes.
Fletcher then informed the host that the person she was looking for is her ex-boyfriend, and the host was “really apologetic.”
You'd expect someone to take a hint, but the Airbnb host followed up with an even more cringey question. “Do you think him, and his fiancé would be wanting the hot tub?”
Fletcher then shared her dream response to that question. “No, they will not be wanting the hot tub. They will not want breakfast. They will want a downgrade on the room.”
“If I know him like I know him, he will want the loudest room available, small as well. Smallest loudest room available,” Fletcher says in the video. She then clarified that she was joking about that last part, and she is “actually genuinely very happy for them.”
People in the comment section poked at the situation and found the humour in it all.
One person commented: “He also wants wake-up calls. multiple. starting at about 2:00 and going to about 9:00. Intermittently spaced.”
“Check your air b&b account in case he booked with yours,” another user said to Fletcher, to which she responded by saying, “I think my number was attached to his account!”
Another person commented: “Y'all must have parted on good terms. You could have wrecked his world,” to which Fletcher responded by saying, “we are on good terms, so that’s nice.”
If you're someone who used to share account info with your ex, you might want to check and make sure that what happened to Fletcher doesn't happen to you!