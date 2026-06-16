Conservatives cry foul after government signals move to speed up 'lawful access' bill
The Conservatives are accusing the federal government of trying to ram through a bill to help police and spies after the Liberals warned they would take steps to speed up committee scrutiny of the legislation.
The Liberals say the bill will ensure law enforcement agencies have the legal tools to prevent and investigate modern crime while respecting the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.
Opponents argue the proposed legislation unnecessarily expands the powers of police and intelligence agencies, endangers privacy, flouts the Charter and makes Canada less attractive to business.
Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree today accused the Conservatives of using stalling tactics to delay study of the bill by the House of Commons public safety committee.
Anandasangaree also reiterated the government's plan to bring forward amendments to address concerns about the legislation.
Conservative MP Frank Caputo, a member of the committee, said his party is not filibustering but merely ensuring the bill receives proper scrutiny.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 16, 2026.
By Jim Bronskill | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.