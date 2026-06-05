Toronto officials say they raised concerns with FIFA about stadium water bottle ban
Toronto officials have raised their concerns with FIFA about its decision to ban soccer fans from bringing reusable water bottles to World Cup stadiums, citing health risks such as dehydration during games played under the hot sun.
Sharon Bollenbach, the City of Toronto's FIFA World Cup 2026 executive director, said the city is now awaiting the sports body's final verdict.
"We have had a conversation," Bollenbach told reporters at a news conference on Friday.
"I think they're sort of taking a second look at that, but I will leave that to them to comment on."
FIFA recently changed its stadium code of conduct to prohibit bottles, cups and other receptacles at World Cup venues in host cities. It has previously allowed refillable bottles inside.
FIFA did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday and previously said in a statement that the ban would prevent risk and injuries for players and attendees.
The bottle ban drew criticism from Toronto environmental advocates and local officials, who urged the city to push back.
Dr. Michelle Murti, the city's chief medical officer of health, said at the news conference she is concerned about fans' health if temperatures rise in Toronto during a World Cup match.
"Certainly, if there was a heat alert day on a game day, and people didn't have access to water, we are concerned about the potential for heat impacts," Murti said. "That is part of the response that we provided to the FIFA organizing committee."
The sports body has said it's working with host cities and local authorities on heat mitigation measures such as hydration stations and cooling tents, and pricing for water bottles at the games "will remain consistent with other events" at each stadium.
Toronto Environmental Alliance said the ban would "worsen the massive piles of single-use garbage expected from the games" and force fans to spend more money buying single-use plastic water bottles.
In a post on social media Thursday, Toronto Coun. Josh Matlow called the ban "greedy and unreasonable," saying access to drinking water should be a right throughout the city.
Don Hardman, Canada's executive director of stadium and venue management for the World Cup, told reporters at Toronto Stadium on Thursday that there are cooling stations set up at the venue and that officials are still "fine-tuning" options for water refills.
Empty and non-glass water bottles are normally welcome at BMO Field, which has undergone millions of dollars in upgrades to transform into the World Cup-ready Toronto Stadium. Drinking fountains line the concourse for fans to fill up, according to the venue's website.
Bollenbach said she does not know why the policy has changed.
"I can't speak to the decision there," Bollenbach said. "Obviously, I think safety was a factor."
Clear plastic refillable water bottles will be allowed at Toronto's FIFA Fan Festival, Bollenbach added, along with various water stations set up for fans.
Toronto Stadium is expected to host a sellout crowd of more than 45,000 fans on June 12 when Canada takes on Bosnia-Herzegovina in the first FIFA World Cup game on Canadian soil.
The city will host six games during the tournament, while Vancouver will host seven.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 5, 2026.
By Elissa Mendes | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.