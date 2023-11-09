3 Unexpected Dating Trends In The World of Romance
From swiping to genuine connections
In a world where dating trends seem to evolve rapidly, the dating habits of Generation Z have taken an unexpected turn. While there may not be a one-size-fits-all manual for dating—after all, your romantic journey is uniquely yours—there are valuable insights to be gained from understanding the current state of dating.
Recognizing that dating can be a challenging endeavour, which is why Fruitz partnered with Léger to provide you with a deeper understanding of the modern dating world. Armed with this knowledge, you'll approach your dating experiences with greater confidence and a more profound sense of preparedness.
Embracing Tradition
While some are in search of commitment-free relationships, the vast majority are still actively seeking serious connections both now and in the future (76%). Over half of them hold aspirations of starting a family, and nearly half are firm believers in the concept of soulmates. Most proudly declare their loyalty as lovers, casting an optimistic light on the outlook for romantic relationships within this generation.
Main Character Energy
This year's energy is all about prioritizing yourself over investing time in individuals who don't align with your standards or needs. The main relationship criteria among the respondents of the survey include trust and loyalty (50%), good communication (37%), respect (37%), and shared values (30%).
Is Online Dating Taking Over
In an intriguing twist, the survey revealed that face-to-face encounters is still preferred over dating apps. Over 83% of those surveyed, particularly students, avoid dating apps, despite 42% having tried them in the past. Among app users, 61% consult them multiple times a week. Interestingly, full-time workers are more open to online dating, with 44% finding partners online, compared to 35% for the rest. While dating apps have become part of daily life, the offline world still reigns as the preferred meeting ground for most Gen Z.
