5 Reasons Why You Should Attend Toronto's Festival Of Beer This Weekend
Summer in Toronto means warm weather, bustling patios and, of course, iconic festivals.
If you're looking for some legendary Toronto fun this summer, along with a variety of refreshing craft and international brews, Toronto's Festival of Beer presented by the Beer Store is back for another year, and better than ever.
Running from July 22 to 24 at Bandshell Park in Exhibition Place, the festival features hundreds of brews, tasty food, live entertainment and endless summer fun. With over 400 brews to discover, both craft and international, this festival is truly any beer lover's paradise.
But with all the extra flavours and festivities, TFOB has something for everyone — whether you're a beer lover or not.
If you need some extra convincing, here are 5 reasons why you should attend Toronto's Festival of Beer on July 22-24.
A large variety of beers and breweries
At TFOB, you're guaranteed to discover your next favourite beer or indulge in your old favourites. With over 400 brews to choose from, from over 80 craft and international brewers, you'll be able to try something new at every corner. And if beer isn't your thing, have no fear — the festival even offers ciders, spirits and wines. Truly something for everyone.
Delicious bites to indulge in
You can expect more than just your standard street food, at this year’s edition. With over 20 food vendors, you'll be able to pair your brew with delicious dishes from Oyster Boy, Heirloom, The Burger's Priest, Meltwich and more. And if you're craving something sweet, grab some warm, fluffy donuts from Tiny Tom Donuts or bite into a gooey Craig's Cookie — two Toronto dessert classics. So basically, come hungry.
An iconic live music lineup
This year on the BET99 Bandshell Stage, you'll be able to watch some award-winning artists while sipping on your fav brew. On Friday, July 22, catch Grammy-winning hip-hop legend Nas, accompanied by a special guest, that will be revealed the night before via the festival's Instagram account. If you're planning on coming Saturday, July 23, you can rock out to the Juno-award-winning Sam Roberts Band, as well as The Strumbellas. On Sunday, July 24, TFOB is featuring chart-topping rockers The Revivalists and Canadian alt-country king Matt Mays. Regardless of the day which you're attending, you'll be able to catch some of the greatest in live entertainment.
Just an all-round good time with friends
Toronto's Festival of Beer will ensure you get the most out of this weekend. With so much to offer and something for everyone, you are guaranteed to have a good time with your buds — all for a reasonable price. With some beers only costing 2 tokens and tickets starting at $65, you'll be able to get a huge bang for your buck — responsibly, of course.
Be part of an iconic Toronto tradition
TFOB has been enjoyed by locals and visitors for almost 26 years. Although they had to take a break due to COVID-19 restrictions, the experience has only grown bigger and better ever since. Now's the perfect time to come together and celebrate amongst other brew connoisseurs and immerse yourself in what Toronto has to offer.
TFOB is your one-stop shop for fun, music, drinks, games and all-around good times. Whether you're a beer enthusiast, or maybe ciders are more your thing, there's something for everyone.
Tickets start at $65 and are selling fast, so be sure to get your hands on them soon.
See you there, Toronto!
