7 Of The Best Halal Restaurants In Toronto That TikTokers Are Absolutely Raving About
The variety is endless!
If you're looking for the best halal restaurants in Toronto, we've got you covered!
Toronto is home to a plethora of amazing halal food options, and we've compiled a list of the most popular recommendations from TikTokers, which have not only gone viral but have earned great Google reviews, too.
You'll find everything from deep dish pizzas to Michelin-recommended steak on this list, and the options are endless. So, without further ado, get ready to start bookmarking your new favourite spots!
Chen Chen's Nashville Hot Chicken
Chen Chen’s Nashville Hot Chicken serves "halal-certified chicken" and is known for their scrumptious, crunchy sandwiches and other southern comfort food.
"Hit up Chen Chen's in Queen West For their Szechuan hot chicken sandwiches, which are really juicy," a popular TikTok food account called Halal or Nothing, recommended in their list of must-visit halal restaurants in the city.
Address: 1184 Queen St. W., Toronto
Google rating: 4.5 stars
DEEPIZZ Pizzeria
DEEPIZZ Pizzeria offers a range of halal dishes, including deep-dish pies, calzones, and fries.
This spot got a shoutout on food blogger @foodaholic_ayesha's now-viral list of her favourite halal spots in the GTA. The joint even describes itself as the "Best halal Deep Dish Pizza in Toronto" on its Instagram.
Address: 384 College St., Toronto
Google rating: 4.3 stars
The Backyard Smokehouse
At this warehouse-style destination, you can enjoy a hearty selection of meat specialties served in generous portions. They also offer a convenient take-out option so you can enjoy their delicious food on the go.
A popular TikTok food account called Eats Connoisseur described the spot as the "best halal barbeque in Toronto."
Address: 264 Dupont St., Toronto
Google rating: 4.5 stars
Jacobs & Co. Steakhouse
@munchhalal
So many different Halal steak cut options, nothing else like it #munchhalal #toronto #valentinesday #gta #steakhouse #halalsteak #fyp #halalsteak #halalwagyu #wagyu #tenderloin
Jacobs & Co. Steakhouse provides a refined atmosphere with a piano bar and offers "house-aged" steaks, and Caesar salads prepared tableside.
A popular TikTok food account called Munch Halal described the spot as the "BEST halal steak in the GTA" and said that it has "delicious halal wagyu options."
"Whether it's Australian wagyu, Prince Edward Island tenderloins or ribeye from Guelph, Ontario, we have halal beef from around the world and the certificates to prove their authenticity," Jacobs & Co. Steakhouse wrote in a Facebook post.
The restaurant was featured in Michelin’s online guide to Toronto last year.
Address: 12 Brant St., Toronto
Google rating: 4.7 stars
Chiang Mai
Chiang Mai is a popular northern Thai restaurant with three locations in Toronto. They're known for an "elevated Thai dining experience."
"Their Pad-Thai and Khao Soi are amazing," said a popular TikTok food account called Halal or Nothing in their list of must-visit halal restaurants in the city.
Address: 353 Danforth Ave., 171 East Liberty St., 84 Park Lawn Rd.
Google rating: 4.6 and 4.5 stars
Gourmet Malaysia
@acouplebitess
The portions and flavours keep us coming back 🇲🇾 #malysianfood #torontoeats #tofoodie #torontofoodie #familystyle #gtaeats #6ixfoodie
Gourmet Malaysia in Scarborough is a family-style joint that serves up authentic Malaysian, Singaporean and Indonesian flavours. They have a massive menu for halal dishes.
"Their portions are huge, and everything is delicious," a popular TikTok food account called A Couple of Bites, said in a recent feature. "Make sure to get the chicken satay as well as the roti canai with chicken curry."
Address: 4466 Sheppard Ave. E. #101
Google rating: 4.1 stars
Wanaag Restaurant Somali Grill and Cafe
@pharaohthriving
Newest Somali Restaurant in Downtown Toronto 😍😍😍 eveeythinf was 10/10 OMg im craving it rn #somali #somalitiktok #somalitoronto #somalitoktok #torontodinner #torontofood #torontoeats #downtowntoronto #foryou #fyp
Wanaag Restaurant Somali Grill and Cafe describes itself as a "good halal Somali restaurant" on its website and has grown in popularity for its authentic Somalian dishes.
"Come with me to the best Somali restaurant in Downtown Toronto," a TikToker, @pharaohthriving, said in a recent feature.
"Everything was 10/10," she wrote in the video's caption.
Address: 224 Parliament St., Toronto
Google rating: 4.8 stars