A TikToker Shared Their Best Spots For Cheap Eats In Toronto & Ate So Much For $20 (VIDEO)
Cheap eats in Toronto are not hard to find if you know where to look, and you can score great deals on absolute classics in Toronto's food scene without burning a hole through your wallet.
The Ramen Guy — the name that local TikTok account @insta.noodls goes by — recently set out on a mission to discover his own list of the best cheap Toronto restaurants to see just how much delicious food he could get his hands on with a budget of only $20.
The Ramen guy ended up with a great haul and scored four different treats on a really doable budget. Here are the places you might want to consider adding to your list of cheap spots to eat in the city:
Gus Tacos: $5
His first stop was at Gus Tacos, where he was able to indulge in their flavorful tacos for only $5.
"In my humble opinion, some of the best tacos in Toronto," he said.
Address: 225 Augusta Ave., 616 Gladstone Ave., 1546 Dupont Street
Google rating: 4.5 stars
Crumbs Gourmet Patties: $5.15
He then headed to Crumbs Gourmet Patties to try out their beef and cheese patty for only $5.15.
The pastry was oozing with cheese, and The Ramen Guy discovered that double-stacking the patties made for maximum enjoyment. The owner even approved of his method, making the experience even more satisfying.
Address: 160 Baldwin St.
Google rating: 4.7 stars
Dipped Donuts Inc: $4
To satisfy his sweet tooth, The Ramen Guy picked up a cookie and cream doughnut for $4.
The creamy filling and doughnut goodness left him feeling satisfied and impressed by how affordable it was.
Location: 161 Baldwin St.
Google rating: 4.6 stars
Jumbo Empanadas: $6.75
As a true foodie, The Ramen Guy couldn't leave without trying one more indulgence, a jumbo beef empanada for $6.75.
The unexpected twist of eggs and olives in the filling made this pastry a true standout for The Ramen Guy, and he couldn't believe how delicious it was.
Location: 245 Augusta Ave.
Google rating: 4.4 stars
After taxes, the total came to $21, which proves that finding the best cheap eats in Toronto is possible, even with a tight budget.