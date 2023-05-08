People In Toronto Reveal Their Cheapest Lunch Spots & The Downtown Struggle Is Real
You have to know where to look. 👀
Eating three meals a day is a costly venture in today's economy, especially when one of them is lunch in downtown Toronto.
A Reddit thread, r/askTO, filled up with responses over the weekend after a user prompted the question, "Where do you buy a decent but inexpensive lunch downtown?"
The inquiry, which seems almost daring given the city's ever-growing cost of living, elicited a wide variety of reactions, ranging from utter shock to the sharing of well-kept secrets.
"Lunch? In this economy?!?" reads the top comment, which has been upvoted 96 times.
Luckily, for cheap lunch-seekers, not everyone in the thread was there simply to crack jokes.
"Hey I was just going to recommend tasty Chinese in the grange [their] prices and portions are amazing! Also biryani house just down the street east of uni on Dundas has a great lunch special," added another user.
Some people even recommended affordable spots near Toronto's biggest tourist traps.
"Pita & Hummus by Yonge and Dundas has really good food and it's reasonably priced. The saj meal can easily feed two people," a commenter wrote.
"I work near St Lawrence market and go shopping there occasionally. The peameal sandwich at Paddington's by itself was a bit over 7 bucks. I've seen both better and worse costs for sandwich-only options, but I do enjoy it quite a bit," added another.
If you were hoping to get your hands on some Japanese food by the AGO, then Manpuku is someone's "go to spot" in Toronto.
Overall, whether you're eating out or buying groceries in Toronto, a common concern amongst residents is where the best deals are.
Narcity recently compared the prices of several grocery stores in the city to see which is cheapest, which could be a helpful tool to anyone looking to pack their lunch instead of dining out.