7 Classy Wineries To Enjoy This Summer That Are Just Outside Of Toronto
It's time to un-wine-d.
Summer is almost here, and if you're looking to get out of Toronto for a weekend, there's no better place to go than one of Canada's best wine regions.
Just a three-hour drive from Toronto (or a one-hour flight), the area of Windsor Essex is home to 20 wineries along the Lake Erie North Shores. If you've never visited a winery before, you're in for a good time because it's a unique experience you just can't find in the big city.
You'll be able to unwind and disconnect with your friends and family. And after a day of sampling tasty vinos, you can stay nearby in a boutique hotel or a cozy bed and breakfast in the area.
So if sipping wine, munching on local eats and enjoying some fresh air sounds like your idea of a fun time, here are seven wineries to check out.
Sprucewood Shores Estate Winery
Address: 7258 City Road 50 W., Harrow, ON
Price: $10 per person for wine tasting flights
Why You Need To Go: This is Ontario’s only beachfront winery, located along the sandy shores of Lake Erie. Every Sunday in July and August, the winery will have live music performances featuring local Windsor Essex talent.
Pair your day with a charcuterie cone or a picnic basket, or embark on a tour while taking in the views of clear blue water, the Tuscan-style building and the rest of the grounds.
VIN Winery
Address: 1241 South Malden Road, Essex, ON
Price: $10 per person for wine tastings
Why You Need To Go: VIN is the newest winery joining the Windsor Essex wine region. This isn’t your average winery — it's located on a 31-acre, wooded estate and serves cottage-getaway vibes with a large pond on site and walking trails nearby.
There's no shortage of Instagram-worthy moments with their funky neon signs, rosé on tap and fun food — like tuna ceviche cones with avocado ice cream. Start your weekend off right with uncorked Friday (bottomless beer or bottles for $20) and end it with mimosa Sunday.
Pelee Island Winery Pavillion
Address: 20 East West Road, Pelee Island, ON
Price: $5 per person for wine tours
Why You Need To Go: Pelee Estate is Canada's largest and southernmost winery, sharing the same latitude as Italy and France (meaning you're basically in Europe, right?).
It's a unique spot with lots to check out. The Vin Villa ruins contain the remains of Canada's first commercial winery, shipwrecks and tons of animal and plant species. Since it's on an island, you'll have to take a ferry there.
North 42 Degrees Estate Winery
Address: 130 County Road 50 E., Colchester, ON
Price: $12 per person for wine tastings
Why You Need To Go: Frolic among the fragrant lavender fields near this winery before stopping for a tasting. You can add a charcuterie board filled with meats, cheese and even raw lavender honey from their own hives.
If you're still hungry, you can head to Bistro 42, their on-site restaurant, for a bite to eat.
Cooper's Hawk Vineyard
Address: 1425 Iler Road, Harrow, ON
Price: Starting at $10 per person for wine tastings
Why You Need To Go: Spanning over 70 acres, this winery is the perfect spot to take in epic sunsets and admire precious wildlife. Plus, you can take advantage of soaking up some sun while sipping on your favourite cabernet.
You can enjoy wine samples in their tasting room or on the patio and then head to The Vines restaurant for some delicious food.
Colchester Ridge Estate Winery
Address: 151 County Road 50 E., Harrow, ON
Price: $15 (plus tax) per person for wine tastings
Why You Need To Go: Colchester Ridge Estate Winery, also known as CREW, is run by a husband and wife duo. They have seven wine tasting flights to choose from, each paired with tasty local cheese.
The CREW kitchen serves breakfast, lunch and dinner, and you can even pick up a bottle or some artisanal take-home items, like candles and chutney, from their retail shop.
Dancing Swallows Vineyard
Address: 8704 Essex Road 9, Amherstburg, ON
Price: $11.50 (plus tax) per person for wine tastings
Why You Need To Go: This winery is part of the sprawling Hutchins Farm that's been around since the 1800s.
You can enjoy your vino in their cozy outdoor tasting garden, beneath a towering maple tree while surrounded by heritage farm buildings.
Whether you're an avid wine buff or looking for something new to try, heading to one of these local wineries is a great way to spend a day or weekend this summer (as long as you're 19 or older).
Windsor Essex Tourism also has a digital itinerary building tool to help you plan your trip (or choose from pre-planned trips).
This tool lets you choose which activities you like (such as culture, romantic or hidden gems), check when attractions open, and create a schedule that suits your stay. Pre-planned trips — like A Wine Lovers Weekend — make things easier since all you have to do is add in your dates.
While you're at it, pick up an EPIC Wine Pass — a passport to Ontario's southern wineries. It's $50 for eight tastings at eight different wineries.
To learn more about all the fun things to do and see in Windsor Essex, visit their website or follow them on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.
Narcity does not condone the overconsumption of alcohol. If you're going to drink alcohol, please do so responsibly and only if you're of legal age.