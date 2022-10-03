7 Things To Do In Ontario This Fall That Are Affordable & Super Fun
This province is full of colourful ways to enjoy the season.
When autumn arrives, it’s normal to crave snuggling under the covers while binge-watching your favourite shows. Before you go into hibernation though, consider taking some time to explore all the gorgeous fall activities on offer in Ontario.
Grab your coziest shacket to keep you warm and head out to explore the unique charm of Ontario's different regions.
For a little inspiration, here are seven ideas for fun and affordable outings to make the most of the gorgeous fall colours and pleasant weather while you can.
Explore St. Raphael's Ruins
Price: Free
When: Daily from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Address: 19998 County Road 18, Williamstown, ON
Why You Need To Go: About 30 minutes north of Cornwall, you’ll find the ruins of St. Raphael’s. Destroyed by fire in 1970, the remains of this more than 200-year-old Catholic church have been stabilized, and visitors can check them out every day of the year.
Since then, it’s become a popular spot for weddings and photoshoots, but it’s also a great place to get fresh air and soak up a slightly spooky atmosphere.
If you’ve already explored St. Raphael’s, there are plenty more ruins to check out in Ontario, including the Lime Kiln Trail in Stony Swamp, the abandoned replica of La Grande Hermine or the Merrickville mill.
Get In Deep At A Cranberry Bog
Price: $20 per person
When: September 24 - October 23, 2022
Address: 1074 Cranberry Road, Bala, ON
Why You Need To Go: Fall isn’t just apples and pumpkins. At Muskoka Lakes Farm & Winery, you can wade chest-deep into a cranberry bog during harvest season.
Cranberries are harvested by flooding the field they grow in, creating a bog that gently lifts the berries from the plants. The result is a magical pond, filled to the brim with bright red berries.
Waders are provided, and once you’re finished flinging these plump fruit in the air, you can find cranberry wine, juice, food and more in the farm’s shop.
Chase The Hues With Ontario Parks' Leaf-Colour Tracker
Price: $2 per person park entry (plus parking fees starting at $12.25 per vehicle)
Address: Various
Why You Need To Go: Ever headed out to see the fall colours and been disappointed by a stubbornly green canopy or worse — bare trees?
This year, you can use this nifty page by Ontario Parks to track leaf colours all across the province. As the leaves change in each area, so do the icons, meaning you’ll be right on time wherever you are.
Whether you're looking at a day trip or a weeklong getaway, make sure you pack some snacks as you marvel at the yellows, reds and oranges.
Pick A Pumpkin At Downey's Farm
Price: $17 per person
When: September 17 - October 31, 2022
Address: 13682 Heart Lake Road, Caledon, ON
Why You Need To Go: Heading to a pumpkin patch is a fall tradition, and PumpkinFest goes above and beyond when it comes to seasonal vibes.
There are photo-ops galore, including in front of a sprawling field of pumpkins, plus an eight-acre corn maze, live entertainment, farm animals and more.
A day out at Downey’s Farm will leave you feeling more autumnal than a pumpkin-spiced latté wearing a plaid shirt.
Soak Up The Stars At Lake Superior
Price: Camping fees from $38.70 per night
When: Until October 11, 2022
Address: 96 Broadway Ave., Wawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: With milder weather and longer nights, fall is a perfect time to head to Lake Superior Provincial Park. As a designated dark-sky preserve, this is one of the best spots in the country to see the cosmos in all its glory.
Don't forget to pack your binoculars or — if you're serious – a telescope.
At this time of year, you may even catch a glimpse of the spectacular aurora borealis, which become more visible between October and April and have been spotted here.
Have Your Mind Blown By Pumpkinferno
Price: $20 per person
When: September 30 - October 30, 2022
Address: 13740 County Road 2, Morrisburg, ON
Why You Need To Go: Over 7,000 pumpkins go into creating this kilometre-long display of fall joy in Upper Canada Village.
This is not your average jack ‘o’ lantern either. As well as being expertly carved, the pumpkins are arranged strategically to conjure up all kinds of scenes.
From portraits and unicorns to animals and trains, these jaw-dropping sculptures are an inspirational display of detail and creativity.
Choose Your Own Adventure On The Apple Pie Trail
Price: Price varies
When: All year round
Address: Vendors around Blue Mountain, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located in the picturesque Georgian Bay area, the Apple Pie Trail is a curated itinerary of restaurants, cider distilleries, wineries, galleries and more.
With an easy-to-use app to guide you, the Apple Pie Trail is the ultimate you-pick adventure. You’ll need a car for this one, with a vitaminwater in the cupholder to keep you going between stops.
Whether you want to splurge on fine dining and cider tastings or save your money for a slice of pie at the farmers market, you’ll find countless ways to delight your senses on the Apple Pie Trail.
You don’t have to have a whole lot of cash to enjoy fall in Ontario. Whether you choose to cruise the Apple Pie Trail, camp under the stars or tell spooky stories as you explore an abandoned mill, you can still have plenty of fun before winter forces you indoors.
Whichever way you choose to embrace autumn's wonders, make sure to stay hydrated the whole way through.
