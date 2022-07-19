NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

8 Breathtaking Summer Hikes Near Toronto That Take You Through A Nature Oasis

If you want to get out and enjoy every moment of summer, then these hiking trails near Toronto are worth a visit. You can stroll through leafy forests, gaze over blue water and discover hidden waterfalls at these spots.

Lace up your shoes, slap on some sunscreen and explore nature without going far from the city.

Niagara Glen

Price: Free

Address: 3050 Niagara Pkwy., Niagara Falls, ON

Why You Need To Go: Blue water views, prehistoric geological formations, and lush forest trails await at the Niagara Glen. You'll also get a look at the rushing rapids of the Niagara River along the way.

Website

Mono Cliffs Provincial Park

Price: Prices vary

Address: 795086 3rd Line EHS, Shelburne, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can walk right through a canyon at this scenic provincial park just outside of the city. The towering cliffs and lookouts make for a beautiful hike.

Website

Limehouse Conservation Area

Price: Free

Address: 12169 Fifth Line, Limehouse, ON

Why You Need To Go: This hiking area is brimming with hidden gems, from giant lime kilns to a crevice pathway and a historic stone bridge.

Website

Mount Nemo

Price: $9.75 per adult

Address: 5317 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can discover caves, crags and towering cliffs along this hike. You don't want to miss out on the views at the Brock Harris Lookout, where you'll be able to see the CN Tower far off in the distance.

Website

Crawford Lake

Price: $9.75 per adult

Address: 3115 Conservation Rd., Milton, ON

Why You Need To Go: From boardwalk trails to a rare blue lake, this area is the place to go for a scenic summer adventure. Don't forget to make a reservation in advance.

Website

Hilton Falls

Price: $9.75 per adult

Address: 4985 Campbellville Rd., Milton, ON

Why You Need To Go: Spend your summer chasing a waterfall at this beautiful spot near the city. The conservation area has trails to a majestic cascade and old ruins.

Website

Belfountain Conservation Area

Price: $6.50 admission fee per adult

Address: 10 Credit Park St., Belfountain, ON

Why You Need To Go: This spot has a hidden swing bridge that takes you right over a waterfall. You can also discover a historic fountain and limestone cliffs.

Website

Beamer Memorial Conservation Area

Price: Free

Address: 28 Quarry Rd., Grimsby, ON

Why You Need To Go: Wander past two waterfalls to a towering lookout, this area also boasts 5.5 km of beautiful trails to explore.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

