christmas in toronto

8 Classically Toronto Holiday Activities Every Local Needs To Experience At Least Once

Are you even from the 6ix if you haven't done #7?

8 Classically Toronto Holiday Activities Every Local Needs To Experience At Least Once
@momo_i_am_food_explorer | Instagram, DESIGNECOLOGIST | Unsplash

Toronto transforms into a winter wonderland every holiday season — everything feels just a little more magical. It’s the ideal setting for making memories.

You may be looking for chances to reconnect with friends and family this year. And what better way to do it than through giving the gift of presence and going out on the town together?

If you've lived in Toronto, you may feel like you've done it all — seen the lights, visited the markets and so on — but this season presents a special opportunity to rediscover your city during the most wonderful time of the year.

And, finally, you can do so with the people who matter most.

Destination Toronto challenges you to ask yourself what you haven't yet tried and dares you to do it.

If you can say "Never Have I Ever” to ice skating in Nathan Phillips Square, seeing the Nutcracker ballet live or admiring the 6ix's charming holiday window displays, then it's time to venture out and try something new.

Start with these eight wintertime activities that every local needs to experience (or re-experience) this season. And don't forget to bring a loved one along with you — joy is even better when shared.

Experience Magical Holiday Lights At Casa Loma

Price: Starting at $40 per ticket

When: November 25-December 30

Address: 1 Austin Terr., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Wander through Casa Loma’s gardens and tunnels while taking in the dazzling decor and live performances. This makes a great date night or outing with the whole crew, and it's guaranteed to create lasting memories.

Never have I ever... experienced the magic of holiday lights in a castle.

Website

Taste Your Way Through The Distillery District’s Winter Village

Price: Free during the day, or $8 per person on weekends after 4 p.m.

When: Tuesday to Sunday, November 18-December 31

Address: 55 Mill St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Immerse yourself in European vibes at the Distillery District. Pics from this spot probably take over your IG feed every December, and if this is a "never have I ever" for you, now's the time to hop on the holiday bandwagon.

If you have been, you'll know it's worth visiting again. Plus, the festival changed this year to include totally new offerings. Get ready for some dazzling surprises!

Never have I ever... taste-tested my way through the Distillery Winter Village.

Website

Go Ice Skating At Nathan Phillips Square

Price: $15 for two-hour adult skate rentals

When: November 27-March 20

Address: 100 Queen St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Toronto has many outdoor rinks, but the one in Nathan Phillips Square is especially popular — it’s surrounded by views and coffee shops to snuggle up in afterwards.

Never have I ever... brought my loved ones to Nathan Phillips Square for a nighttime skate sesh.

Website

Go Holiday Shopping At The Toronto Eaton Centre

Price: Varies depending on what you splurge on (but window shopping's free!)

When: Open daily

Address: 220 Yonge St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Grab your BFF and your fave seasonal drink and head over to the Toronto Eaton Centre for some good 'ol holiday shopping. It’s totally decked out, and their gigantic tree is a sight you won't want to miss. You might even run into Santa Claus himself!

Never have I ever... taken a family photo in front of the Toronto Eaton Centre holiday tree.

Website

Enjoy A Festive Night Out Atop The CN Tower

Price: The menu ranges from $6 to $360

When: Open daily

Address: 290 Bremner Blvd., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Treat yourself and someone you love to a decadent dinner with unbeatable views at the 360 Restaurant in the CN Tower. You'll feel extra cozy while overlooking the chilly city and sipping on some vino. Admire your home from up above with the person who makes you feel at home wherever you go.

Never have I ever... had dinner 115 stories above the city.

Website

Catch The National Ballet Of Canada’s The Nutcracker Show

Price: Tickets start at $25

When: December 10-31

Address: 145 Queen St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Journey to the golden palace of the Sugar Plum fairy at this holiday classic based on Marius Petipa's original adaptation. The National Ballet of Canada puts on a fantastic live show that all Torontonians should put on their must-see list. Treat your loved one to a ticket — this holiday moment might become a new tradition.

Never have I ever... seen The Nutcracker live in Toronto.

Website

Marvel At Toronto’s Window Displays

Price: Free

When: Open daily

Address: Various stores downtown, including Hudson's Bay at 176 Yonge St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Hit up a coffee shop for a cup of hot cocoa with your people and make your way past the many window displays around the city. From dazzling lights in Yorkville to mechanical snowmen making snow angels at Hudson's Bay — the displays change every year, so the experience is never the same.

Never have I ever... taken a moment to really admire the city's holiday window displays.

Website

A Magical Drive-Thru Experience At Ontario Place

Price: $45 per vehicle

When: November 12-January 16

Address: 955 Lake Shore Blvd. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: The Ontario Place we know and love has completely transformed into a winter wonderland for all to enjoy. Drive Thru Fun Co. presents a drive-thru adventure filled with 18 exciting exhibits. It includes glowing displays, breathtaking artwork, fire-breathing dragons, gleaming castles, icicle caves and twinkling tunnels.

Never have I ever... witnessed a dazzling art show from the comfort of my car.

Website

There are so many things to do in the city this season, and you may want to turn this adventure into a staycation. The city is teeming with unique hotels to cozy up in after a long day of playing tourist in your own backyard.

Surprise someone special with one of these activities — experiential gifts actually evoke more emotion than material ones. This way, instead of giving an item that’ll potentially collect dust, you’ll know you’re gifting lasting joy.

Make sure you and your crew have My Toronto Pass downloaded on your phones before you head out. The app features exclusive offers of up to 20% off on attractions and entertainment. That means it'll be easier to cross even more activities off of your "never have I ever" list.

Whether you choose to skate under twinkling lights with your loved ones, share sugary baked goods at the Distillery Winter Village with your partner, or warm up with hot cocoa as you marvel at festive window displays with your BFF, you can give the gift of joy this holiday season just by experiencing the city together.

Check out Destination Toronto's website to start planning your holiday adventures around the 6ix. You can also follow them on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or YouTube.

For more stories from the T.O. Uncovered series, check out the Destination Toronto hub here.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

