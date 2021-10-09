Trending Tags

fall activities in ontario

9 Incredible Ontario Places That Will Make You Feel Like You're Spending Autumn In Europe

No plane ticket needed.

9 Incredible Ontario Places That Will Make You Feel Like You're Spending Autumn In Europe
@calvnlau | Instagram, @photozulu | Instagram

You don't need to spend all your savings on a plane ticket in order to experience Europe this fall. Ontario has so many places that will sweep you away across the ocean.

From hikes that will transport you to the Scottish Highlands to gardens that will give you Paris vibes, these spots are dreamy autumn destinations.

Stratford

Price: Free

Address: Stratford, ON

Why You Need To Go: If you've been dreaming of the quaint streets of England, then a road trip to Stratford will cure your wanderlust. Filled with historic buildings, shops, and places to stroll along the water, it's a beautiful spot to spend the fall.

Website

Boyne Valley Provincial Park

Price: Prices vary

Address: Shelburne, ON

Why You Need To Go: The gorgeous rolling hills at this park will make you feel like you're wandering through the Scottish Highlands, and it's a great place to take in the fall colours.

Website

Dundurn Castle

Price: $14 per adult

Address: 610 York Blvd., Hamilton, ON

Why You Need To Go: This historic castle will whisk you away to Europe, and you can snap some dreamy photos as you explore the leaf-filled grounds.

Website

Kingston

Price: Free

Address: Kingston, ON

Why You Need To Go: Located on the shores of Lake Ontario, Kingston has all the vibes of a European town. With historic pubs, restaurants, and quaint shops, it makes for a wonderful fall road trip.

Website

Ouimet Canyon Provincial Park

Price: Prices vary

When: Until October 31, 2021

Address: Greenwich Lake Rd., Pass Lake, ON

Why You Need To Go: You don't need to travel to Switzerland to see some red and orange mountains. Ouimet Canyon boasts towering cliffs filled with fall foliage.

Website

Perth

Price: Free

Address: Perth, ON

Why You Need To Go: Set along the Tay River, this town will sweep you away to a European village. Due to its Scottish influence, Perth is full of history and charming architecture.

Website

Botanical Gardens

Price: Free

Address: 2565 Niagara Pkwy., Niagara Falls, ON

Why You Need To Go: Located in Niagara Falls, this European-style garden is a dreamy spot to breathe in the crisp, autumn air.

Website

Terra Cotta Conservation Area

Price: $5.75 per adult

Address: 14452 Winston Churchill Blvd., Halton Hills, ON

Why You Need To Go: This peaceful area is full of trails, streams, and ponds that will make you feel like you've gone on vacation.

Website

Fall For The Distillery

Price: Free

When: October 9-10 & 23-24, 2021

Address: 9 Trinity St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: The Distillery District has so many European vibes thanks to its cobblestone streets and historic buildings. This season, you can enjoy a new fall market with quaint vendor carts and photo ops.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

