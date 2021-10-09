9 Incredible Ontario Places That Will Make You Feel Like You're Spending Autumn In Europe
No plane ticket needed.
You don't need to spend all your savings on a plane ticket in order to experience Europe this fall. Ontario has so many places that will sweep you away across the ocean.
From hikes that will transport you to the Scottish Highlands to gardens that will give you Paris vibes, these spots are dreamy autumn destinations.
Stratford
Price: Free
Address: Stratford, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you've been dreaming of the quaint streets of England, then a road trip to Stratford will cure your wanderlust. Filled with historic buildings, shops, and places to stroll along the water, it's a beautiful spot to spend the fall.
Boyne Valley Provincial Park
Price: Prices vary
Address: Shelburne, ON
Why You Need To Go: The gorgeous rolling hills at this park will make you feel like you're wandering through the Scottish Highlands, and it's a great place to take in the fall colours.
Dundurn Castle
Price: $14 per adult
Address: 610 York Blvd., Hamilton, ON
Why You Need To Go: This historic castle will whisk you away to Europe, and you can snap some dreamy photos as you explore the leaf-filled grounds.
Kingston
Price: Free
Address: Kingston, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located on the shores of Lake Ontario, Kingston has all the vibes of a European town. With historic pubs, restaurants, and quaint shops, it makes for a wonderful fall road trip.
Ouimet Canyon Provincial Park
Price: Prices vary
When: Until October 31, 2021
Address: Greenwich Lake Rd., Pass Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: You don't need to travel to Switzerland to see some red and orange mountains. Ouimet Canyon boasts towering cliffs filled with fall foliage.
Perth
Price: Free
Address: Perth, ON
Why You Need To Go: Set along the Tay River, this town will sweep you away to a European village. Due to its Scottish influence, Perth is full of history and charming architecture.
Botanical Gardens
Price: Free
Address: 2565 Niagara Pkwy., Niagara Falls, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located in Niagara Falls, this European-style garden is a dreamy spot to breathe in the crisp, autumn air.
Terra Cotta Conservation Area
Price: $5.75 per adult
Address: 14452 Winston Churchill Blvd., Halton Hills, ON
Why You Need To Go: This peaceful area is full of trails, streams, and ponds that will make you feel like you've gone on vacation.
Fall For The Distillery
Price: Free
When: October 9-10 & 23-24, 2021
Address: 9 Trinity St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Distillery District has so many European vibes thanks to its cobblestone streets and historic buildings. This season, you can enjoy a new fall market with quaint vendor carts and photo ops.
