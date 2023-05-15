A 2-Storey Treetop Trampoline Is Opening Near Toronto & It's The 'Largest' In North America
You'll feel "weightless" as you adventure through the trees.
You can take to the trees this summer at this massive new attraction opening near Toronto. The Trekking Group, parent company of Treetop Trekking, just unveiled their latest venture: a spectacular aerial forest experience called uplå.
Opening June 23, 2023 at Treetop Trekking's Stouffville location, the uplå park will transport visitors to a "floating tree-lined universe made up of nets" with activities including "North America's largest trampoline."
Visitors will be able to explore a massive floating trampoline complete with nine jumping surfaces, pathways, slides, tunnels, a spiral entrance, and more. The attraction is suspended in the treetops and is meant to help visitors reconnect with nature in a unique way.
The first uplå location opened in Mont Saint Grégoire, Quebec, and attracted over 100,000 guests in 2022. The Stouffville park will feature thrilling activities that allow visitors to experience the "sensation of weightlessness" as they journey through a series of nets suspended by trees.
"We are dedicated to making the great outdoors accessible to everyone, which is why we pushed the boundaries of outdoor recreation and created uplå, a revolutionary way for people to experience nature in a fun, active, and eco-friendly manner", Jean-François Couture, Chief Marketing Officer at The Trekking Group said in a press release.
"Motivated by our passion for nature, people, and authenticity, we chose to stay true to our roots by establishing our second uplå park in Ontario, despite a strong interest expressed by companies from all over North America."
Additional features for the attraction will be added throughout its first year so there will be new things to enjoy.
The pre-sale begins May 15, 2023 and the park is open to visitors age 5 and up. If you're looking for something new to enjoy this summer, you can plan a trip to this new aerial experience.
Uplå
Price: $39 per adult
When: Opening June 23, 2023
Address: 3291 Stouffville Rd., Whitchurch-Stouffville, ON
Why You Need To Go: Adventure through the treetops at this new aerial attraction opening near Toronto.
