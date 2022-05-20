Ontario's New Treetop Trekking Winds Through Giant Trees & It's Like A 'Scene From 'Tarzan''
You can climb through a mature forest.
You can spend your summer days in the treetops at this new experience that just opened in Ontario. Treetop Trekking has launched a 1000 Islands location, and it features tons of forest adventures.
Located between Brockville and Gananoque, the park officially started welcoming visitors on May 14, 2022. The adventures are set amidst a mixed stand forest, and you'll feel like you've stepped into the movie Tarzan as you wander through mature white pines.
Aerial course through a forest. Courtesy of Treetop Trekking
The attraction features a zip line and aerial game trek, a tree walk village, discovery courses, and more. You can spend up to 3 hours adventuring though the towering trees. You'll be treated to surrounding wetland views as well as views of Jones Creek along the way.
There are even Night Trek experiences, where you can climb through the forest beneath a starry sky outfitted with a headlamp. The park offers activities for all ages, so it's perfect for family road trips.
The new park borders the Thousand Islands National Park as well as the St. Lawrence River, so there are lots of scenic areas to explore once you've finished your trek. It's also close to historic towns like Brockville and Gananoque.
Reservations are required in advance, so make sure you book a spot before visiting. You can also check out some of Treetop Trekking's other locations, such as Hamilton, Barrie, and Brampton.
1000 Islands Treetop Trekking
Price: $64 per adult for zip line and game trek
Address: 1278 Thousand Islands Pkwy., Mallorytown, ON.
Why You Need To Go: Adventure through a mature forest at this new aerial park.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.