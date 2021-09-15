A '50s Inspired Roller Skate Drive-In Is Coming Back To The GTA This Fall With New Snacks
Why eat Pad Thai fries if they're not served on roller skates?
The Dusty Star Drive-In Diner is coming back to the GTA this month with new food vendors and the same '50s magic.
From September 24 to 26, they will be hosting a pop-up immersive '50s experience in Etobicoke with a live '50s rock band, new food from Fidel Gastro's food truck, an outdoor night market, and beer from Mascot Brewery.
Similar to their previous pop-up this summer, the food will be served by carhop rollerskating servers in true 1950s drive-in style and you can dine in your car or at picnic tables.
The servers and performers will be dressed in '50s inspired garb, and The Dusty Star Drive-In Diner even encourages guests to dress up in the spirit if they want to!
Unlike the previous pop-up, this theme will be strictly '50s so you'll be able to hone in on the costume theme if you feel like participating.
The new menu will feature a honey mustard fried chicken sandwich for $14, a double smash burger for $12, Pad Thai fries for $10, and regular fries for $7. However, more food vendors may be thrown into the mix.
The Dusty Star Drive-In Diner
Price: $28 per car or to reserve a picnic table, $8 per walk-in ticket
Address: 37 Advance Rd. #105, Etobicoke, ON
When: September 24 to 26, 2021
Why You Need To Go: To enjoy a '50s themed night out with live music, good food and shopping.