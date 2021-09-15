Trending Tags

A '50s Inspired Roller Skate Drive-In Is Coming Back To The GTA This Fall With New Snacks

Why eat Pad Thai fries if they're not served on roller skates?

Chris Farris Zabaneh, Content Day Media Agency

The Dusty Star Drive-In Diner is coming back to the GTA this month with new food vendors and the same '50s magic.

From September 24 to 26, they will be hosting a pop-up immersive '50s experience in Etobicoke with a live '50s rock band, new food from Fidel Gastro's food truck, an outdoor night market, and beer from Mascot Brewery.

Similar to their previous pop-up this summer, the food will be served by carhop rollerskating servers in true 1950s drive-in style and you can dine in your car or at picnic tables.

The servers and performers will be dressed in '50s inspired garb, and The Dusty Star Drive-In Diner even encourages guests to dress up in the spirit if they want to!

Unlike the previous pop-up, this theme will be strictly '50s so you'll be able to hone in on the costume theme if you feel like participating.

The new menu will feature a honey mustard fried chicken sandwich for $14, a double smash burger for $12, Pad Thai fries for $10, and regular fries for $7. However, more food vendors may be thrown into the mix.

The Dusty Star Drive-In Diner

Price: $28 per car or to reserve a picnic table, $8 per walk-in ticket

Address: 37 Advance Rd. #105, Etobicoke, ON

When: September 24 to 26, 2021

Why You Need To Go: To enjoy a '50s themed night out with live music, good food and shopping.

Tickets

