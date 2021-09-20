Trending Tags

A Man Drove His Car Through An Ajax GO Station Walkway & Left Behind His Bumper (PHOTOS)

Police are looking for the driver.

A Man Drove His Car Through An Ajax GO Station Walkway & Left Behind His Bumper
DRPS | Twitter

Have you ever thought walking through the Ajax Go Station takes too long?

Well, someone decided to drive through one of the walkways earlier this morning instead. Police are now asking the public to help identify the driver, who just happened to be wearing a shirt that said "Bad Habits."

Durham Regional Police reported in a news release that the driver drove a turquoise four-door, Lexus, into a walkway on the "north side of the GO deck" and proceeded to move west in the tunnel and down a flight of stairs before breaking through a set of doors at around 12: 30 a.m.

Police say the vehicle crashed through another set of doors before fleeing from the GO station leaving behind its rear bumper with no licence plate and "significant damage" to the door frames it crashed through.

Police describe the suspect as a "male, South Asian, 20's, thin build, black hair, black short beard/[goatee]. He was wearing a black t-shirt with 'Bad Habits' written in green, jeans and black shoes."

"Anyone with new information is asked to contact Cst. Shafiq of West Division at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2521," reads the release.

