A Toronto Beauty TikToker Shared Her Body-Acne Journey & The Response Has Been Heartwarming
Plus the number one acne product she loves.
If you have textured skin, join the club. Gone are the days of only sharing picture-perfect moments and airbrushed complexions — acne, scars and hyperpigmentation are in.
And Toronto-based beauty influencer Anahita couldn't agree more: "Real skin has textures, acne, stretch marks and discoloration," she told Narcity.
Since 2021, Anahita has been building a community of beauty lovers through her knowledge gained from working at retailers like Sephora.
While her short videos typically feature tips and tricks on how to nail makeup, hair and skincare, last year, she took a leap of faith and posted a video about one of her biggest insecurities: body acne.
Narcity caught up with Anahita to hear her story and get the inside scoop on the response to her now-viral video featuring CeraVe's Acne Foaming Cleanser.
The #CeraVe Acne Foaming Cleanser is the best acne cleanser I've ever used and I've tried EVERYTHING!! #ceravepartner #developedwithderms #acne #backacne #backacnetreatment #acnetreatment #bodvacnetreatment #bodvacnescars #acneroutine #ceraveskincare #ceraveacnefoamingcleanser
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.
Anahita's story
"I think the main reason why I was so afraid of sharing my struggle with back acne is because of the stigma around acne [...] I always made sure my hair was long enough to cover my back so I would feel more comfortable in my skin and clothes," Anahita told Narcity.
"I hated the fact that I felt so uncomfortable in my skin because of social media's beauty standards," she added.
So, she decided to do something about it and post a video sharing her insecurity and the number one product that's helped with her body acne: CeraVe's Acne Foaming Cleanser.
Her video went viral with over 111,000 views on TikTok and 70,000 views on Instagram.
The response? Overwhelmingly positive, with viewers commenting and DM'ing Anahita with their own struggles with body acne.
"I felt so free. Suddenly, this big issue I had made for myself wasn't so big after all. It’s more common than I thought it was," Anahita shared, adding that she'd tried other washes for acne-prone skin but they were expensive and didn't deliver results.
Already a big fan of CeraVe's products for her sensitive skin, Anahita loves that they're accessible and affordable. Plus, they actually work.
CeraVe's acne line
Developed with dermatologists, CeraVe's line for acne-prone skin is able to treat breakouts and allow the skin to heal at the same time.
Narcity caught up with double board-certified dermatologist Dr. Monica Li to get the derm scoop on why CeraVe products are such a great choice for acne support.
A clinical instructor at the University of British Columbia, Dr. Li explains that benzoyl peroxide, retinol, salicylic acid, niacinamide and glycolic acid — all star ingredients in CeraVe's acne line — target the causes that contribute to acne.
The Acne Foaming Cleanser
With 4% benzoyl peroxide, Anahita's favourite body acne product, the Acne Foaming Cleanser, helps treat acne and prevent new breakouts from forming.
Plus, it's formulated with three essential ceramides to help restore the skin barrier, niacinamide to help calm the skin, and hyaluronic acid to help the skin retain its moisture.
"This helps clear pimples, prevent breakouts and heal skin. It's effective without over stripping [my] skin or irritating it," Anahita told Narcity, adding that it changed her skin and her confidence.
The Resurfacing Retinol Serum
Treating acne is one part of a great skincare routine, but when it comes to addressing marks and scars, CeraVe can help with that too.
Retinol, which is found in CeraVe's Resurfacing Retinol Serum, helps to "stimulate collagen production which can help improve acne scarring over time," Dr. Li shared with Narcity, adding that it can help make your skin tone more even too.
When it comes to finding confidence in your own skincare journey, Anahita preaches self love, reminding her followers (and everyone else) that you should never feel pressured to change or fix anything on your body — acne or otherwise — for social validation.
"No one is perfect and everyone has their own insecurities and struggles," she said.
But for the times when you do feel like your breakouts need a little extra TLC, CeraVe can help you find the right products for your skin's needs — and the confidence to feel great in your skin.
The information in this article is not intended and should not be construed as medical advice. Consult your health care provider before making any health care decisions or for guidance about a specific medical condition.