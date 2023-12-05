Bata Shoe Museum Will Take You Back To The 80s With Their New Exhibit
Take a trip back in time
It's time to lace-up your neon sneakers because the Bata Shoe Museum is about to take you on a trip back to the 1980's with their latest exhibition, "Dressed to Impress: Footwear & Consumerism in the 1980s". The 80's marked the era of globalization, and our shoes were no exception to the trend. It was an era that left an indelible mark on our culture, with its mix of conservative politics, global vibes, and technological wizardry.
With 80 pairs of shoes organized into six curated sections such as: Dressed for Success, Work Hard, Play Hard, Let’s Get Physical, Mainstream Rebels, Pump it Up, and Designer Highlights—you'll find classics like Nike Air Jordan I, Reebok Freestyle Hi, Gucci Loafers, and more. These stylish kicks are making a comeback, inviting visitors to step back in time and discover the legends of the sole!
Courtesy of Bata Shoe Museum | Photo by Margaret Mulligan
Take a stroll through the museum and uncover how fashion, including footwear, became a powerful tool for expressing social and political views. From the moment you walk into the gallery, it will feel as if you stepped right into the 80's, surrounded by the vibrant colours and eclectic styles reminiscent of the iconic shopping centres of that era.
Dressed to Impress: Footwear & Consumerism in the 1980's
Price: Varies
- Adult General Admission $14
- Free every Sunday
When: Until March 16, 2025
Address: 327 Bloor St W, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Ready to dive into the past and walk a mile in 80's shoes? The Bata Shoe Museum's "Dressed to Impress: Footwear & Consumerism in the 1980s" exhibit is the place to be. It's more than just an exhibition; it's a journey through time and fashion. So, grab your tickets, gather your squad, and get ready to time-travel through one of the most influential decades in history!