'Canada's Drag Race' Winner Priyanka Is Throwing An Epic Costume Ball In Toronto
"We’re rubbing shoulders with celebs!"
The queen herself, Canadian Drag icon Priyanka is set to host an elaborate costume ball in Toronto this month with an unforgettable one-night-only performance you won't want to miss.
The Canada's Drag Race winner turned pop star says the epic event, called ESCAPE: Priyanka's Iconic Wonderland, will feature special guests, dancing, photo opportunities, and, of course, some of the most jaw-dropping outfits.
"We’re dressing up, we’re dancing, we’re having some drinks, and we’re rubbing shoulders with celebs," she wrote on her Instagram.
Priyanka's infectious energy and charisma have won the hearts of many, making her one of the most popular queens to come out of Canada's Drag Race. Her performances are known for their impeccable style, fierce attitude, and unforgettable flair, and this event promises to be no exception.
Since winning Canada's Drag Race's season 1 in 2020, Priyanka has become a pop star in her own right, releasing a string of singles and music videos, like "Come Through."
The ball is set to be a celebration of love, beauty, and all things fabulous, and Toronto's LGBTQ+ community and drag enthusiasts will get the perfect chance to see their favourite queen in action.
The Palais Royale, a historic dance hall located by the water, will be the perfect setting for this epic night of entertainment, and with Priyanka at the helm, it's sure to be one of the hottest tickets in town.
"I could cry. It’s giving red carpet experience, photo booths, awards for best dressed and, of course, memories that will have you coming on through next year too," Priyanka wrote.
ESCAPE: Priyanka's Iconic Wonderland
Price: $67.92 per ticket
When: Friday, March 24 at 8 PM
Address: Palais Royale, 1601 Lake Shore Blvd. W.
Why You Need To Go: Huge ball featuring a one-of-a-kind performance by Canada's Drag Race winner Priyanka.