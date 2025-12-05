Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

These Canadian-made wellness products are designed with your body's energy rhythm in mind

Energy Bird wants to help busy adults manage energy through the daily grind.

A blue box of Energy Bird Switch On powder next to a glass on a kitchen counter. Right: A purple box and blister pack of Ready to Sleep on a bed by Energy Bird.

Products from Energy Bird's Build and Balance lines.

Courtesy of Energy Bird
Sponsored Content

Being a grown-up is… a lot. Between work, relationships, meal-prepping something other than instant noodles (or at least pretending to), and keeping a social life alive, energy can feel like a rare currency. The old "power through" mentality really isn't cutting it anymore.

Because the struggle is in fact real. The newly launched wellness brand Energy Bird is coming to help support different aspects of mental and physical energy, working alongside your body's natural rhythms.

Energy Bird's supplements are built around a science-backed, three-pillar system designed to support different aspects of mental and physical energy throughout the day: Build helps create the energy foundation that could help you start your days energized, Boost when you need that extra energy lift and Balance to help you unwind at night.

It makes sense because the kind of energy you rely on for a morning meeting often differs from the kind you'd need to get through that afternoon, a natural energy dip or to help you wind down at night and have a good restorative sleep.

How Energy Bird actually works

Energy Bird's system is designed to work along with your body's natural internal clock, which affects your energy types and levels during the day.

Morning is about starting your day with an energy foundation that supports you. The Build products — like Build My Energy, Switch On and Shield Up — are intended to help establish this over time by supporting cognitive function, helping build resistance to stress, temporarily relieving stress symptoms, and helping protect cells from oxidative damage.

During the day, you may need sharper focus, prolonged mental stamina, or maybe a flirty pick-me-up feeling. This is where the Boost line could help.

Products like Boost My Energy, Sharpen My Mind, Feel Sexy and Connect My Brain are designed for moments when some help is required to have an extra lift, with formulas that could help temporarily enhance alertness, increase energy, support cognitive function, or help with the emotional aspects of sexual health.

And because the hustle has to pause at some point, Energy Bird's Balance products — Calm My Mind, Disconnect & Sleep and Ready to Sleep — are created to help reduce restlessness, temporarily promote relaxation and support high-quality, restorative sleep to help prepare for tomorrow's demanding day.

Health Canada-authorized and science-backed products

Connect My Brain is from Energy Bird's Boost line. Courtesy of Energy Bird

All Energy Bird products are authorized for sale by Health Canada as Natural Health Products, which means each ingredient has been reviewed and authorized for the benefits listed on the label. They're made in GMP-certified facilities located in Canada using carefully selected ingredients — things savvy Canadians know to look for.

If you're looking for ways to work with, not against, your body, Energy Bird might help support the right energy at the right time.

Not sure where to start? Their interactive Wellness Quiz gives recommendations based on your lifestyle and goals (plus 20% off) — because nobody's energy story looks the same.

These products may not be right for you. Always read the label prior to using any Natural Health Product.

The information in this article is not intended and should not be construed as medical advice. Consult your health care provider before making any health care decisions or for guidance about a specific medical condition.

