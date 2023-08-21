Advertisement Content

Chatime's Daily Favourites Are Now A Steal At Just $4.49 All Summer Long

You can finally beat the summer heat!

Courtesy of @chatimecanada | Instagram

Chatime, the mecca of mouthwatering bubble teas, has just turned up the summer chill factor. For a limited time, until September 1, you can grab a regular-size Summer Daily Special drink for ONLY $4.49! (*Remember, this deal’s in-store only so put on those flip flops and come on in!)

Why is this a summer must-try? Let’s dive in:

  • Monday boasts the Grass Jelly Roasted Milk Tea: A unique texture meets a classic taste. Who can resist?
  • Tuesday tempts with Chatime Pearl Milk Tea: It's a delightful dance of chewy tapioca pearls and creamy milk tea.
  • Wednesday whips out the Mango Green Tea: A tropical burst combined with the soothing touch of green tea.
  • Thursday thrills with Matcha Milk Tea: Classic matcha gets a creamy twist.
  • Friday features the Jasmine Jade Green Milk Tea: Dive into a fragrant ocean with creamy undertones.
  • Saturday suggests the Peach Green Tea: It's like biting into a fresh peach but with a green tea spin.
  • Sunday serves up the QQ Lychee: Imagine the tropics in a cup, with a side of chewy goodness.

Chatime's Daily Specials 

Price: $4.49

When: Until September 1

Address: In-store only at all participating Chatime locations in Ontario

Why You Need To Go: Every day is a new flavour fiesta, and you won't break the bank. Why not challenge yourself to try a different drink each day?

Chatime' summer value menu

Drive-Thru is your all-in-one marketing engine for small & mid-sized businesses looking to advertise on Narcity Media Group properties.
