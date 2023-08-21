Advertisement Content
Chatime's Daily Favourites Are Now A Steal At Just $4.49 All Summer Long
You can finally beat the summer heat!
Aug 21, 2023, 12:07 PM
Chatime, the mecca of mouthwatering bubble teas, has just turned up the summer chill factor. For a limited time, until September 1, you can grab a regular-size Summer Daily Special drink for ONLY $4.49! (*Remember, this deal’s in-store only so put on those flip flops and come on in!)
Why is this a summer must-try? Let’s dive in:
- Monday boasts the Grass Jelly Roasted Milk Tea: A unique texture meets a classic taste. Who can resist?
- Tuesday tempts with Chatime Pearl Milk Tea: It's a delightful dance of chewy tapioca pearls and creamy milk tea.
- Wednesday whips out the Mango Green Tea: A tropical burst combined with the soothing touch of green tea.
- Thursday thrills with Matcha Milk Tea: Classic matcha gets a creamy twist.
- Friday features the Jasmine Jade Green Milk Tea: Dive into a fragrant ocean with creamy undertones.
- Saturday suggests the Peach Green Tea: It's like biting into a fresh peach but with a green tea spin.
- Sunday serves up the QQ Lychee: Imagine the tropics in a cup, with a side of chewy goodness.
Chatime's Daily Specials
Price: $4.49
When: Until September 1
Address: In-store only at all participating Chatime locations in Ontario
Why You Need To Go: Every day is a new flavour fiesta, and you won't break the bank. Why not challenge yourself to try a different drink each day?