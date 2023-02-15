There’s A Film Festival Happening In Ottawa & It’s The Perfect Chance To Plan A Weekend Getaway
Find out why CNN named Ottawa the city to visit in 2023👀
Do you need something to get you out of the winter blues? Plan a weekend trip to Ottawa this March and catch up with the best of world cinema from prestigious festivals around the world at the International Film Festival of Ottawa. Join special guests Patricia Rozema, Mina Shum, Guy Maddin, and other filmmakers with no line-ups or VIP only attitude.
While you’re at the IFFO, visit Ottawa’s galleries, notable restaurants, and on March 11th, don’t miss Pique, one of Ottawa’s best parties featuring eclectic musical, visual, and multimedia artists performing throughout the Ottawa Art Gallery and the Arts Court.
International Film Festival of Ottawa
Balaban courtesy of IFFO
Price: $200 for a full IFFO Pass, $60 for a 6-Film Pack, or $15 for individual tickets. (Discounts for seniors and students)
When: March 8 to March 19
Address: ByTowne Cinema, the Mayfair Theatre, and the Ottawa Art Gallery
Why You Need To Go: If you missed TIFF or the Festival du Nouveau Cinema, here’s your chance to see some of the best films shown at those festivals in the fall!
Films being screened include:
- I Like Movies from Chandler Levack
- We Might As Well Be Dead by Natalia Sinelnikova
- Queens of the Qing Dynasty by Ashley Mckenzie
- Tales From The Gimli Hospital Redux by Guy Maddin