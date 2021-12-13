Fred VanVleet Creates New $58K Scholarship For Black Or Indigenous Student In Toronto
Here's how to apply.
Honestly, we don't need another reason to like Fred VanVleet, but we're not surprised that one has presented itself, especially given his recent track record of charity work and overall good dude vibes.
On Monday, Rotman Commerce, an undergraduate business program at the University of Toronto, announced they had partnered with the Raptor to offer a scholarship to an incoming domestic Black student or Indigenous student.
Excited to announce the Fred VanVleet Scholarship at Rotman Commerce program at the University of Toronto. \n\nApply today at : \nhttp://uoft.me/fredvanvleetscholarship/\u00a0\u2026pic.twitter.com/A5Y8dNBmuQ— Fred VanVleet (@Fred VanVleet) 1639411060
"The Fred VanVleet Scholarship is to be awarded to an incoming domestic Black student or Indigenous student based on financial need, with preference given to a student with an interest in the Management specialist," an excerpt from the program's website reads.
The award, which provides those selected with $58,000 over the four-year course, also includes a $1,000 stipend each year for books.
"This award is renewable based on continued enrollment in the Rotman Commerce program and maintaining good academic standing. In addition to the financial support, Fred VanVleet is also committed to mentoring the selected recipient," the statement adds.
Anyone looking to be considered will need to apply to Rotman Commerce before completing their Awards Profile by logging into the 'Undergraduate Applicants' section on U of T's website.
As for what VanVleet has to say about this exciting opportunity, he hopes it'll be a launching board.
"This scholarship is important because it's going to shine a light on some of those who may be underserved and underprivileged in certain communities and aspects," Freddie says in its recruitment video.
"I would love for this scholarship to be the catalyst or the start to a young person's career," he adds.