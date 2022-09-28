Giant Inflatable Foods Are Appearing Across Toronto To Highlight Your Growing Grocery Bills
KOHO wants to take the sting out of inflation.
Folks in Toronto are being treated to some surprising (and gigantic) sights around the city in the form of 15-foot-high inflatable food, specifically a strawberry, hot dog and bubble tea.
The pop-up snacks are the work of KOHO, who wants to raise awareness about the challenges Canadians are facing every day because of inflation. In fact, 87% of Narcity Canada readers who responded to a recent poll said they're stressed about inflation.
With prices climbing and keeping an eye on your money being more important than ever, KOHO wants to help out by offering multiple financial tools so that Canadians can endure some tough times.
The company is on a mission to make personal finances simpler and more transparent for all Canadians. Their free spending and savings account comes with an easy to use, reloadable prepaid Mastercard (and tons of other perks).
Unlike a traditional credit card, you choose how much money you put in your account — making it more similar to a debit account. Yet unlike a debit card, you earn cash back on all your purchases and can use your card wherever Mastercard is accepted. Yep, that means online or in-store purchases worldwide.
You can only spend what you load onto the card, so it won't affect your credit score and helps you avoid overspending. Goodbye, late-night spirals over finances!
They've also got saving tools like RoundUps, Automated Goals, Insights and their handy Vault feature — where you can keep some rainy day cash out of sight. It makes it easy to save without thinking too much about it (even if it's just a little at a time).
After all, saving is hard enough without inflation on top of it.
KOHO knows that the last thing anyone needs right now is extra charges, which is why they don't have any hidden fees. That means no monthly or annual account fees, no non-sufficient funds penalties and no e-transfer fees. You don't need a minimum balance, either!
Plus, KOHO users get 0.5% cash back on every purchase. When you shop with KOHO's cash back partners, like Baskin Robbins, Indigo and Frank and Oak, you'll get even more cash back — up to 6%! You also earn 1.2% interest on your entire account.
Another cool bonus? Sign up using the referral code KOHOGTA20 and you'll get $20 when you make your first purchase over $5 within 30 days of registration.*
You can catch the inflatable bubble tea at the Toronto Eaton Centre as well as the hot dog at Simcoe Park on September 27 and 28. The giant strawberry will be taking over Trinity Bellwoods Park on September 29 and 30.
Taking charge of your money is one way to feel less stressed about how inflation will impact you, and KOHO has plenty of tools to get you there.
